"Took me a while to realize we have won": Rohit Sharma recalls 2024 T20 World Cup victory
Summarizing the ICC T20 World Cup, the Rohit Sharma-led side won the final by seven runs. Virat secured the 'Player of the Match' for his performance. Now, by securing their first ICC title since the Champions Trophy in 2013, India has ended their ICC trophy drought.
Mumbai [India], : During the BCCI Awards 2025 in Mumbai on Saturday, Team India skipper Rohit Sharma recalled the time when he realised that his team had won the T20 World Cup 2024 which was played in the West Indies and the United States of America.
After the T20 WC triumph, Suryakumar was appointed as the skipper in the shortest format of the game. Under his leadership, the Men in Blue clean-sweeped the Sri Lankan side in the three-match series.
Speaking about the BCCI Awards 2025, India's legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, former off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and women's cricket team opener Smriti Mandhana were the notable winners at the Naman Awards 2025.
Here's a list of all winners at the BCCI Awards 2025:
Col. C. K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award - Men: Sachin Tendulkar
Polly Umrigar Award - Best International Cricketer - Men: Jasprit Bumrah
Best International Cricketer - Women: Smriti Mandhana
Best International Debut - Men: Sarfaraz Khan
Best International Debut - Women: Asha Sobhana
BCCI Special Award: Ravichandran Ashwin
Highest Run-Getter in ODIs - Women: Smriti Mandhana
Highest Wicket-Taker in ODIs - Women: Deepti Sharma
Best Umpire In Domestic Cricket: Akshay Totre
M.A. Chidambaram Trophy - Highest Run-Getter in U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy: Kavya Teotia
M.A. Chidambaram Trophy - Highest Wicket-Taker in U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy: Vishnu Bhardwaj
Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy - Best Woman Cricketer Senior Domestic: Priya Mishra
Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy - Best Woman Cricketer Junior Domestic: Ishwari Awasare
Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy - Highest Wicket-Taker in U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy: Hemchudeshan Jeganathan
Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy - Highest Run Getter in U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy: Lakshya Raichandani
MA Chidambaram Trophy - Highest Wicket-Taker in U-23 CK Nayudu Trophy : Neizekho Rupreo
MA Chidambaram Trophy - Highest Run Getter in U-23 CK Nayudu Trophy : Hem Chetri
MA Chidambaram Trophy - Highest Wicket-Taker in U-23 CK Nayudu Trophy : P Vidyuth
MA Chidambaram Trophy - Highest Run Getter in U-23 CK Nayudu Trophy : Aneesh KV
Madhavrao Scindia Award - Highest Wicket-Taker in Ranji Trophy : Tanay Thyagarajan
Madhavrao Scindia Award - Highest Wicket-Taker in Ranji Trophy : R. Sai Kishore
Madhavrao Scindia Award - Highest Run Getter in Ranji Trophy : Agni Chopra
Madhavrao Scindia Award - Highest Run Getter in Ranji Trophy : Ricky Bhui
Lala Amarnath Award for the Best All-Rounder in Domestic Limited-Overs Competitions: Shashank Singh
Lala Amarnath Award for the Best All-Rounder in Ranji Trophy: Tanush Kotian
Best Performance in BCCI Domestic Tournaments: Mumbai.
