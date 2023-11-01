News / Cricket / ‘Took up the matter with ICC’: BCCI's major step for World Cup matches in Delhi, Mumbai; ‘no fireworks’, says Jay Shah

ByHT Sports Desk
Nov 01, 2023

BCCI took up the matter with ICC and decided to cancel the use of fireworks at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in Delhi and the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Fireworks, light and sound shows have been quite the norm during World Cup 2023 matches at all the venues in India. They have added to the viewer experience and the festive atmosphere. The levels go up during India matches; it has been a spectacle. But things are set to change in the upcoming World Cup matches in Delhi and Mumbai. The BCCI has decided to cancel fireworks in both cities due to the rising pollution levels. BCCI secretary Jay Shah said he took up the matter with ICC and decided to cancel the use of fireworks at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in Delhi and the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

India's skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli (ANI )
“I took up the matter formally with the ICC and there won’t be any fireworks display in Mumbai and Delhi, which can add to the pollution level. The Board is committed to combating environmental issues and will always place the interest of our fans and stakeholders at the forefront," Jay Shah said in a statement.

The decision came after Bomabay High Court took suo motu cognisance of the deteriorating air quality in Mumbai for the last few weeks.

BCCI understands the urgent concern related to air quality in Mumbai and Delhi

“The BCCI acknowledges the urgent concern surrounding air quality in both Mumbai and New Delhi. While we strive to host the ICC World Cup in a manner befitting the celebration of cricket, we remain steadfast in our commitment to prioritising the health and safety of all our stakeholders,” Shah added.

There are three more World Cup matches scheduled to take place in Wankhede. India will face South Africa on Thursday. Afghanistan will take on Australia on November 7 while the first semi-final is scheduled on November 15. India are slated to play their semi-final (if they qualify) in Mumbai unless it is against Pakistan, which will then be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Delhi's Arun Jaitely Stadium, on the other hand, will host the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match on November 6.

Earlier, India captain Rohit Sharma had shared an Instagram story highlighting the poor air quality in Mumbai.

Mumbai's weather has been a matter of concern over the last couple of weeks. As per CPCB, Air Quality Index (AQI) in Mumbai stands at 161 on Tuesday morning, which falls in the 'moderate' category. The AQI was 143 on Monday morning while it stood at 152 on Sunday.

In Delhi, the AQI for Wednesday morning was 272, which is rated as ‘poor’.

    HT Sports Desk

