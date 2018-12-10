No coin toss in upcoming Big Bash League season

The Big Bash League organisers are going to introduce an interesting twist at the start of every match. Instead of the traditional coin toss, the home captain is going to flip the bat and the opposition captain will call mountain or plain just like a backyard-cricket match.

The BBL has always tried to bring innovation to the game. They were the ones who brought in Zings stumps, which light up when the bails are dislodged. Now these stumps are used in international matches and the IPL.

Cricket Australia’s head of the Big Bash League, Kim McConnie said that this move reflects what the BBL is about.

“For me it’s a great moment which reflects what BBL is about. If you think about a coin toss it’s not really what kids do. If you’re out in the backyard what do you do? You toss the bat to decide,” said McConnie.

Brisbane Heat’s new captain Chris Lynn will be the first player to flip the bat when his team takes on Adelaide Strikers in the first match of the BBL in Brisbane on December 19.

First Published: Dec 10, 2018 17:43 IST