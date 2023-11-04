'Tough to digest that I'll miss out...': Hardik Pandya gutted, leaves 'special' World Cup message for India

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Sports Desk
Nov 04, 2023 11:51 AM IST

Hardik has been left bitterly disappointed and rather in disbelief at missing out on the action as semi-final bound India look favourites to lift the title

India allrounder Hardik Pandya's worst nightmare came true on Saturday morning, a day before India's penultimate league game of the 2023 World Cup, as he has been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament. And the India star has been left bitterly disappointed and rather in disbelief at missing out on the action as semi-final bound India look strong favourites to lift the title at home for the second time in history and third overall.

India's Hardik Pandya during their match in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 against Pakistan(ANI )

Hardik had incurred an ankle injury during the match against Bangladesh in Pune earlier in October. He was since undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore with reports emerging that he would likely be fit for the knockout matches. However, on Saturday, it was confirmed that he will no longer be part of India's World Cup campaign.

Following the heartbreaking development, Hardik expressed his disappointment on Instagram before leaving a special message for the Indian team, who have already qualified for the semis for the fourth time in a row.

“Tough to digest the fact that I will miss out on the remaining part of the World Cup. I'll be with the team, in spirit, cheering them on every ball of every game. Thanks for all the wishes, the love, and the support has been incredible. This team is special and I'm sure we'll make everyone proud. Love, always, HP,” he wrote.

Fast bowler Prasidh Krishna has replaced Hardik in the Indian squad, which was approved by the ICC Technical Committee. The right-handed pacer, who has picked 29 wickets in 17 appearances in the former, last played for India in the ODI series against Australia right before the World Cup. He had picked three wickets in two games in that contest and followed it up with five wickets in as many matches for Karnataka in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He will be the fifth fast bowling option in the Indian squad which already includes Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur.

HT Sports Desk

