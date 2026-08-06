Tour game: India warm-up for the sterner test against Sri Lanka

New Delhi: With less than ten days to go before the opening Test in Galle, India’s preparations enter a crucial phase as Shubman Gill’s side takes on a Sri Lanka XI in a three-day warm-up fixture beginning on Friday.

Mumbai: India's head coach Gautam Gambhir arrives at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport ahead of the team's cricket tour of Sri Lanka, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026. (PTI Photo)(PTI08_04_2026_000313A) (PTI)

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While the match was originally scheduled for four days, it has been trimmed to three, making every session more valuable ahead of a series that carries significant World Test Championship ramifications.

Head coach Gautam Gambhir emphasised the importance of the days leading into the first Test on August 15 in Galle. Addressing the team’s preparations, Gambhir stressed that the objective now is to ensure there are no unanswered questions before the series begins.

“We know what’s in front of us, we know what we are playing for. We can do the volume, we can push our limits, we can tick all the boxes. Come the morning of the 15th, whether we are batting first or bowling first, we’re absolutely ready with every answer. Every question that’s thrown at us, every answer we are ready to give, so make sure we tick all the boxes from now on,” he said addressing the team huddle ahead of the practice session, in a video posted by BCCI.

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{{^usCountry}} India last played Test cricket in June, making the warm-up fixture a vital opportunity for players to reacquaint themselves with the demands of the longest format while adapting to Sri Lankan conditions. The match will also offer Gill and the team management a chance to fine-tune combinations before the opening Test. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} India last played Test cricket in June, making the warm-up fixture a vital opportunity for players to reacquaint themselves with the demands of the longest format while adapting to Sri Lankan conditions. The match will also offer Gill and the team management a chance to fine-tune combinations before the opening Test. {{/usCountry}}

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There is fresh energy within the support staff too as Subhadeep Ghosh oversaw his first fielding drill with the squad after joining Gambhir’s coaching group. Following the departures of former fielding coach T. Dilip and assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate, Ghosh becomes the latest addition alongside batting coach Sitanshu Kotak and bowling coach Morne Morkel. For a side that boasted enviable fielding efficiency, India have dropped the ball quite literally in that department recently. Ghosh’s tenure will come with some very clear deliverables.

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Although he might not return for the warm-up fixture, left-handed batter Sai Sudharsan, currently recovering from a minor niggle, is understood to be progressing well through rehabilitation and is expected to rejoin the squad before the first Test.

The visitors will, however, be without Jasprit Bumrah after injury ruled him out of the tour. His absence has finally handed Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi a maiden India call-up. Should he earn a debut during the series, Nabi would become the first cricketer from Jammu and Kashmir to play Test cricket for India. The pace attack also features Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Gurnoor Brar.

India’s spin resources have also seen a late change: Washington Sundar’s injury opened the door for Madhya Pradesh spinner Saransh Jain, with the selectors understood to have been influenced by Sri Lanka’s left-hand-heavy batting line-up.

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The warm-up fixture will ensure India test the waters in familiar conditions, but it will require India to dig deep if they are to face spin better.

The stakes also extend beyond simply winning a bilateral series. India begin the Sri Lanka tour fifth in the World Test Championship standings, one place ahead of the hosts. After a disappointing start to the current cycle, including a 2-0 home defeat to South Africa. India had drawn 2-2 in England and defeated West Indies 2-0 at home. A poor result would further dent their hopes of reaching the WTC final.

India’s previous Test tour of Sri Lanka in 2017 ended in complete domination, with victories by 304 runs in Galle, an innings and 53 runs in Colombo, and an innings and 171 runs in Pallekele. The hosts, meanwhile, face India after a difficult tour of the West Indies, where they lost the series 1-0, suffering an innings and 216-run defeat in the opening Test before managing a draw in the second.

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