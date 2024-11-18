Travis Head acknowledges hype around Virat Kohli ahead of IND vs AUS Tests: ‘He’s pretty big’

Australia batter Travis Head believes that Virat Kohli is going to have his moments in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy, set to begin on Friday (November 22 in Perth). Labelling the 36-year-old as a "world-class" operator, Head said that his side needs to respect Kohli's class, and understand there would be moments in the five-match series, where Kohli is almost unstoppable at the crease. India's captain Virat Kohli after the dismissal of Travis Head. (REUTERS)

Virat Kohli's arrived on Australian shores last week, and the right-handed batter is feeling the heat, having scored just two Test centuries in the last five years. His form became a huge sticking point between India head coach Gautam Gambhir and former Australia captain Ricky Ponting, with both of them trading barbs at each other.

In 2024, Kohli averages just a little above 24 in the longest format of the game, and in his last ten innings, he has scored just one half-century. The upcoming series against Australia is potentially Virat's last tour Down Under. Australia has always brought out the best out in Virat, as the former India captain has registered more than 1,300 runs in 13 Tests.

"He's pretty big. Everyone talks about Virat, wherever he goes. Maybe the closed sessions give him a bit of freedom, bit of space. There won't be a series where you would play India and you wouldn't talk about Kohli," Travis Head told reporters at the Optus Stadium, Perth on Monday.

"No doubt, we will go through all their players, cannot wait to start well against them. Virat's going to have his moments in this series, hopefully not too many of them. He's a world-class player. Over the course of five Tests, he is going to play well at some stage. We have to understand and respect that. Hopefully the players on our side also have their moments in the series," he added.

'Have plans for each player'

Ever since Virat Kohli has landed in Australia, he has been covered on the front pages by popular Australian publications like The Sydney Morning Herald and the West Australian. The newspapers have showered him with monikers like 'GOAT' and 'King Kohli'

Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon, who is the leading wicket-taker in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, said that the bowling lineup has plans ready for each batter ready, not just Virat. "Cannot wait to get cracking", said Lyon as he sent out alarm bells ringing for the Indian side, who are entering the upcoming series, on the back of a home series defeat against New Zealand.

"We know what India brings to the table so it is going to be a massive challenge for us. It is not just Virat, we have got plans for each one of their guys. They have a side full of superstars, the batting lineup which is exciting, it is a massive challenge for us," said Lyon.

"We are looking forward to that, we have some plans in store. Let's get cracking on Friday," he added.