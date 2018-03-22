Trent Boult hails six-wicket haul against England in Auckland as ‘one of his best’

New Zealand’s Trent Boult said Day 1 of the first Test was “right up there” with his best performances after a woeful England were skittled out for only 58 at Eden Park.

Boult was the tourists’ chief tormenter, the left-arm seamer claiming Test-best figures of 6-32 as he and Tim Southee (4-25) dismissed Joe Root’s side in only 20.4 overs.

The Black Caps were in complete command on 175-3 at stumps in the first day-night Test to be played in New Zealand, with captain Kane Williamson unbeaten on 91.

READ | Kane Williamson stars after New Zealand bowl England out for 58 in Auckland Test

England’s pitiful total was their sixth-lowest in the longest format and Boult said New Zealand could not have wished for a better start to the two-match series.

“It was very enjoyable to get out there, get the ball swinging around and probably not in our wildest dreams did we think we would win the toss, get them out in the first session and be batting by the second session but it was good fun,” he said.

“It was right up there, a great day. To see the ball moving around like I have moved it in the past and against a quality side this is very experienced.

READ | England all out for 58 as Trent Boult, Tim Southee wreak havoc in Auckland Test

“By all means there is still a lot of cricket to be played in the Test match and it’s a big challenge for us not to get too far ahead of ourselves.

“To not lift the foot off the throat, to keep the pressure on them and look up at the scoreboard and see 23-8 I think I saw at one point was pretty surreal.”