'Still no one knows how WTC points work': Trent Boult wants New Zealand to 'create 'history' in final vs India

Backing his side to ‘create history’ in the World Test Championship final against India, New Zealand pacer Trent Boult said he is raring to be a part of the marquee event in Southampton starting from June 18.

"The way the group has travelled and performed around New Zealand and the world, the boys are in a great place to hopefully create a bit of history," Boult told reporters at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

The left-arm seamer, who will be one of Kane Williamson’s main weapons to unsettle the strong Indian batting line-up led by Virat Kohli, said he still has doubts about how the points are calculated in the World Test Championship.

"I've taken a while to understand the process with qualifying, how everything works with the points, still think no one knows how that actually works, but to get into that final the excitement is ramping up now," Boult said.

Talking about the Dukes ball, which will be used for the WTC final, the 31-year-old said: "I haven't had too much experience with it, played a handful of Tests over in England. It reacts a lot differently, then you have to weigh in all these different venues." "I'm sure the boys are very excited to get it in their hands and see it move around. Hopefully, we can entertain you a little bit over the next wee while." Ahead of the WTC final, New Zealand take on hosts England for a two-match red-ball series.

Boult, who has snared 281 wickets in 71 Test, will be unavailable for the first Test as he has opted to spend time with his family after the suspension of the IPL mid-season. However, the seamer, who will leave for the UK on Thursday, is hoping to be a part of the second fixture.

"Everything is feeling good with what lies ahead, a big stage for the World Test Championship final, and hopefully I can get over there and be part of that second Test (against England) as well. Once I step foot in the UK, get that chance to smell the English fresh air and see the ball move around a little bit I'll definitely be excited," he added.

(With agency inputs)