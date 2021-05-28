WTC final: How points were calculated and India, New Zealand made it to the summit clash

India and New Zealand will square off from June 18 in Southampton, England in the final of the first-ever World Test Championship. The WTC which began on August 1 in 2019 with the Ashes will end with the final at The Ageas Bowl. The league stages had ended with the India-England series earlier this year.

India had secured the top spot after beating England 3-1 in the four-match affair. New Zealand, however, were the first to enter the final when Australia cancelled their tour to South Africa earlier this year due to Covid-19 concerns.

All nine top Test-playing nations were supposed to play six series – three home and three away - each but due to the pandemic only India, Sri Lanka and England were able to play six series.

That prompted the ICC to change the rules from the number of points to a percentage system to determine the final standings.

As per that, Virat Kohli’s India ended on top with 520 points and a percentage of 72.2 after six series. At second is New Zealand, who were at 420 points and a percentage of 70 after playing five series.

Australia narrowly missed the chance to qualify and finished with a percentage of 69.2 after playing 4 series.

Here is the WTC points table

Teams Percentage Points Series India 72.2 520 6 New Zealand 70.0 420 5 Australia 69.2 332 4 England 61.4 442 6 Pakistan 43.3 286 5.5 West Indies 33.3 200 5 South Africa 30 144 4 Sri Lanka 27.8 200 6 Bangladesh 4.8 20 3.5





Here is how the WTC points were calculated

Matches in series Points for a win Points for a tie Points for a draw Points for a loss 2 60 30 20 0 3 40 20 13 0 4 30 15 10 0 5 24 12 8 0

ICC on Friday announced that India and New Zealand will be crowned joint winners of the WTC in case the match ends in a draw or a tie. A reserve day will only be considered in case of loss of overs due to bad weather conditions.

ICC discontinued the use of the controversial boundary count rule, which saw New Zealand lose the 2019 World Cup to England after the final ended in a tie even after a Super Over.

"The playing conditions confirm that a draw or a tie will see both teams crowned as joint winners ...," the ICC said in a statement.

The ICC, which also confirmed that the Dukes ball would be used for the final in Southampton from June 18, said there would be a reserve day factored in to ensure five full days of play.

The reserve day would only be used if lost playing time could not be made up each day.

"There will be no additional day's play if a positive result is not achieved after five full days of play and the match will be declared a draw in such a scenario," the ICC said.

