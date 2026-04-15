Trent Boult's lack of wickets flagged as MI's biggest problem in IPL 2026: ‘He needs to start swinging the ball again’

Mumbai Indians head into their IPL 2026 Rivalry Week clash against Punjab Kings with one tactical question standing out more sharply than most. In a season where MI have struggled to consistently impose themselves early, should Hardik Pandya’s team focus first on powerplay batting, or on getting their new-ball bowling right? That was the question Aaron Finch, the ESPNcricinfo expert, was asked during a media interaction during the Rivalry Week by HT Digital, which has started from April 12 and will continue till April 18 in IPL 2026.

Trent Boult for Mumbai Indians.(REUTERS)

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Finch’s answer left little room for doubt. If he were in Hardik Pandya’s position before facing Punjab, his first fix would go to the powerplay overs trying to sharpen Mumbai’s new-ball bowling rather than worrying first about the batting. For Finch, the logic was simple and rooted in the shape of T20 cricket itself: early wickets do not just slow the opposition down, they alter the rest of the innings.

‘There’s nothing more important in the game than getting early wickets’: Finch

“Well, from my point of view, I think that there’s nothing more important in the game than getting early wickets,” said Aaron Finch.

It was a line that neatly captured Mumbai’s larger issue. In T20s, powerplay wickets often shape everything that follows. A side that breaks through early can dictate tempo, force new batters into uncomfortable situations and give the captain greater flexibility in how he uses the next 14 overs. Finch made that point explicitly while explaining why he would prioritise the ball.

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{{^usCountry}} “That just helps the rest of your 20 overs function really well and it gives you a lot of flexibility.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “That just helps the rest of your 20 overs function really well and it gives you a lot of flexibility.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} That is the part that will resonate most with MI. Their season so far has featured phases where they have looked short of early bite, especially with the new ball. Aaron Finch pointed towards Trent Boult while making that argument, suggesting Mumbai need their premier left-arm quick to rediscover the kind of threat that can change the tone of an innings in the opening overs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} That is the part that will resonate most with MI. Their season so far has featured phases where they have looked short of early bite, especially with the new ball. Aaron Finch pointed towards Trent Boult while making that argument, suggesting Mumbai need their premier left-arm quick to rediscover the kind of threat that can change the tone of an innings in the opening overs. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “So, to me, if Trent Boult, he hasn’t been at his best so far in this tournament. He needs to start swinging the ball again.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “So, to me, if Trent Boult, he hasn’t been at his best so far in this tournament. He needs to start swinging the ball again.” {{/usCountry}}

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The remark was not just about one bowler’s form. It was also a wider tactical read on Mumbai’s current powerplay problem. Boult at his best is not simply a containing option. He is a wicket-taker who asks questions immediately. Against a Punjab side loaded with young and aggressive batting talent, Finch seemed to suggest that MI cannot afford to drift through the powerplay waiting for the game to settle.

“So, yeah, I’d be concentrating it with the ball. That’s easier said than done because you’re coming up against two young players that have got high skill.”

Also Read: RCB vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2026: RCB favourites at home against struggling LSG

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Finch then took the point a step further. In his view, defensive bowling in the powerplay can often make life easier for modern T20 batters, especially those who are already comfortable taking the game on. Rather than trying to merely reduce damage, he believes teams sometimes have to accept risk and go in search of wickets.

“But yeah, they just need that point of difference, I think, where they’ve been a bit more aggressive in the power play.”

“It seems as though the more you sit back and bowl defensive to a lot of these players, the better they are.”

“So, at times, you have to be prepared to fight fire with fire and understand that you’re going to go for runs regardless of how defensive you bowl. So, you might as well attack.”

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That was the clearest takeaway from Finch’s assessment. He does not see Mumbai’s powerplay problem as one that can be solved through caution alone. Against a confident batting side, he believes MI must look to reclaim control through aggression, even if that means conceding boundaries. As Mumbai prepare for Punjab during IPL 2026 Rivalry Week, Finch’s reading is straightforward: if MI want the rest of the innings to work better, they need the first six overs with the ball to start working for them again.

Attribution: Aaron Finch, ESPNcricinfo Expert, speaks to the media during IPL 2026 Rivalry Week.

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