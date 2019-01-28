Trevor Bayliss wants England batsmen to show ‘guts’ against West Indies

England’s batsmen lacked “guts and determination” in their heavy defeat against West Indies in the first Test in Barbados and they must learn to build partnerships when they lose quick wickets, coach Trevor Bayliss has said.

England collapsed for 77 runs in the first innings, where no player scored more than 17 runs, before being bowled out for 246 in the second innings to lose the first Test by 381 runs inside four days.

“It’s down to guts and determination to get through tough periods,” Bayliss told reporters as he bemoaned his batsmen’s lack of application.

“Every time we lose a wicket it’s the beginning of a collapse. We have to work out what’s the difference between when we put on a partnership after losing a wicket and losing eight or nine quick ones.”

Bayliss said he was worried about Keaton Jennings’s poor form after the opener was baited into nicking the ball to the slips in both innings, scoring 17 and 14 respectively.

“Keaton is struggling a bit, I’d be lying if I said we’re not worried about it and if I said he hadn’t been thinking about it,” Bayliss added.

“He’s one of the hardest workers we’ve got and he’s going to leave no stone unturned in making it better.”

The second match of the three-Test series starts on Thursday in Antigua.

First Published: Jan 28, 2019 13:09 IST