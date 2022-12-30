'Tried knocking sense in his head, but he's beyond repair': Ramiz Raja's brutal attack on 'foul-mouthed' Pakistan great

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) underwent a series of changes over the past few weeks as Ramiz Raja was sacked as the chairman, with Najam Sethi taking over. In addition, the men's senior selection committee also saw former captain Shahid Afridi taking over as its interim chief, with former players Abdul Razzaq and Rao Iftikhar Anjum being included in his panel. The changes came after Pakistan faced a 0-3 clean sweep defeat in the Test series at home against England.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ramiz Raja faced significant criticism from fans and former cricketers throughout his tenure as chairman, including former Pakistan star Aaqib Javed. Following Ramiz's sacking, Aaqib had stated that the former was a “one-man show” at the PCB and urged the former chairman to let his successor do his job peacefully.

Also read: BCCI issues detailed statement on Rishabh Pant's injuries, treatment roadmap

“Ramiz Raja was a one-man show in PCB which he admits himself,” Cricket Pakistan quoted him saying. “He was given a chance to work for the betterment of Pakistan Cricket. Now let Najam Sethi work in PCB. I advised him to resign from his position and let the newly appointed Government bring the new Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), but he didn't listen to me.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, Ramiz has come up with a fierce response to Aaqib as he talked about his comments on Pakistan's Suno TV. In a strong attack at the former Pakistan bowler, Ramiz claimed that Aaqib is “erratic” and “beyond repair.”

“He was the most depressed, I think. He's foul-mouthed. He's mistaken. I can't treat that. This is his erratic behaviour, and for quite some time as well. I tried a lot to reach out to him, to knock some sense into his head. But he is beyond repair,” said Ramiz Raja.

“Najam Sethi has said that it is difficult to revive department cricket and that the existing model is working. He said he will try to bring sponsors. If this model is so bad, even the PSL model is the same. It happens everywhere in the world. Do we have to get out of the dark ages or not?"

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON