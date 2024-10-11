Trouble for Pakistan as side could be forced to end 1st Test with 10 players amid fears of innings defeat vs England

Pakistan's leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed has been hospitalised after falling ill during the first Test against England in Multan, according to a report from ESPNcricinfo. Abrar, who bowled 31 overs on Day 3, began experiencing body aches and a high fever on the morning of Day 4 and was subsequently ruled out of the day’s play. Pakistan players celebrates with teammates after taking a catch to dismiss England's Gus Atkinson(REUTERS)

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed that the 25-year-old is undergoing medical tests, with further updates expected once the results are received. Abrar’s absence was a significant blow for Pakistan, particularly given the challenges their bowling attack faced on the flat Multan pitch.

Abrar’s illness followed a tough outing on Day 3, where he endured a gruelling spell against England’s relentless batting lineup. Despite bowling more than 30 overs, he went wicketless, conceding 174 runs at an economy rate of 5.00. His struggles were emblematic of Pakistan’s bowling unit, which was dominated by the English batters in sweltering conditions.

The contrast to his previous performances was stark—just two years ago, Abrar had decimated England’s lineup with an 11-wicket haul. Injuries have plagued the young spinner’s career since his professional debut for Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League, and his health woes in the current Test add another chapter to his troubled journey.

If Abrar doesn't recover on Day 5, Pakistan will be forced to end their batting innings with 10 players; the side has already lost six wickets for just 152, still trailing by 115 runs in the second innings.

A marathon English innings

England, spearheaded by a record-breaking 454-run partnership between Joe Root and Harry Brook, declared on 823/7 in their first innings, putting immense pressure on Pakistan. The visitors established a commanding 267-run lead on a pitch that has offered little for bowlers.

Pakistan’s reply faltered under the weight of England’s advantage, as they collapsed to 152/6 by the end of Day 4. With a deficit of 115 runs still looming, Pakistan’s history of buckling under pressure was once again evident, as England’s bowling attack took control in the final session.