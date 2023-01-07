'Try to copy you sometimes. You've to teach me...': Suryakumar reveals one thing he 'wants to learn' from Dewald Brevis

Team India star Suryakumar Yadav is widely regarded as one of the most explosive batters among the current generation. Ranked top in T20Is, Suryakumar became an integral part of the Indian team in 2021 and was one of the side's key members in the T20 World Cup last year, when it reached the semi-finals of the tournament. Suryakumar broke into the national team on the back of consistent performances in the Indian Premier League for the Mumbai Indians.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, even the best want to continually improve on their game and it's no different for Suryakumar. During a chat session with fellow MI teammate and South Africa youngster Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar revealed the one thing he wanted to learn from the 19-year-old.

Also read: Chetan Sharma to continue as chairman of BCCI senior men's selection committee; board announces five-member panel

“I'm just trying to copy you sometimes. The way you bat. You have to teach me one thing. How do you do that no-look shot, no-look six? I just want to learn that from you," Suryakumar asked Brevis in a video of the conversation posted by Mumbai Indians' official YouTube account.

Brevis, in turn, replied that it would be an “honour” to teach Suryakumar but also stated that the ‘no-look’ shot happens naturally to him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I would love to, it would be an honour. I would love to learn lots of shots from you as well. I want to tell you a funny story of this. My no look just happens. It's weird, I don't know, it just happens,” Brevis replied.

Brevis played in his maiden season of the IPL last year, representing Mumbai Indians in seven matches. He scored 161 runs at an impressive average of 142.48. The South African youngster was retained by the franchise ahead of the auction.

Suryakumar, meanwhile, remains one of the most important batters for the franchise. He's currently taking part in a three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka and is set to appear for the national side in the decider of the series on Saturday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON