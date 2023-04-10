Tushar Deshpande breaks silence on alleged 'getting Rohit Sharma's wicket is easy' remark

Chennai Super Kings pacer Tushar Deshpande has had a roller-coaster IPL 2023 so far. The pacer started off with forgettable figures of 0/51 as Gujarat Titans emerges victorious in the season opener on March 31. In CSK's second tie – against Lucknow Super Giants – Deshpande's outing was slightly better picking 2/45 but he was able to disappoint none other than his captain. After bowling four no-balls in two matches, a visibly miffed MS Dhoni said on national television that if the bowlers don't improve, 'they will have to play under another captain. Two warnings and I'll be off', indirectly referring to Deshpande. Tushar Deshpande celebrates the wicket of Rohit Sharma. (Agency)

Against Mumbai Indians, Deshpande found his footing when he picked 2/31 including the wicket of MI captain Rohit Sharma with an absolute peach. The bowl landed in middle and leg, and straightened to beat Rohit's defense before crashing onto the stumps. Rohit himself looked quite surprised at his dismissal, given just how special that delivery was. Deshpande then returned to dismiss the dangerous Tim David in his second spell as CSK's extras were limited to just 8.

However, the very next day a comment allegedly made by Deshpande created quite the buzz. As per multiple reports, Deshpande had said, "Getting Rohit Sharma's wicket is easy. He is not someone like Virat Kohli or AB de Villiers". The statement went viral on social media instantly with several users slamming the CSK pacer for his 'disrespectful comments' towards a modern-day great such as Rohit.

Now, two days later, Deshpande has cleared the air surrounding the statement. Taking to Instagram, the CSK pacer wrote that the news is fake and warned the public about consumption of such news. Deshpande also mentioned that he would never use any derogatory comments about anyone, let alone the captain of the Indian men's cricket team. "I have absolute respect for all the legends mentioned above. I did not, would not, make any such demeaning statements. Stop spreading fake news," he wrote in his Instagram story.

Deshpande also earned back Dhoni's trust as the CSK captain spotted the improvement in the 25-year-old pacer and shared a million-dollar advise. "We believe in him... He has had a great domestic season, he is improving. He has a lot of potential but can improve being consistent," he had said after CSK's win over MI.

