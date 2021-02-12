IND USA
Home / Cricket / Twitter anticipates Hardik Pandya's return to India Test XI after all-rounder's latest post
Hardik Pandya with captain Virat Kohli(Twitter/Hardik Pandya)
cricket

Twitter anticipates Hardik Pandya's return to India Test XI after all-rounder's latest post

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 10:28 PM IST

Twitter was abuzz in anticipation of Hardik Panday’s return to the Indian Test XI for the second Test against England starting on Friday in Chennai. The speculations grew after Hardik took to Twitter on the eve of the match to share photos of his training. While there is nothing unusual in that, it was the caption that Pandya used that got the netizens talking on Twitter.

“Match day prep 100,” was Pandya’s caption for the two photos – one with captain Virat Kohli and another one of him catching a ball – he shared on Friday.


Pandya who played his last Test back in September 2018 in Southampton against England, made a comeback to the side for this home series against England.

Interestingly, captain Virat Kohli had clearly mentioned that Pandya will only be considered for selection in the longest format if he starts bowling.

While there has been no information on whether Pandya has started to bowl again but his Tweet on Friday sure got social media interested.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to Hardik Pandya’s photos


However, there is very little chance of Pandya a finding a place in the Indian XI for the second Test in Channai. On a track which is likey to start turning from Day 1, India are more than likely to field three spinners, making Pandya’s case weak.

Considering that one or both between Washington Sundar and Axar Patel is certain to play on Saturday, it also fills in the all-rounder’s slot.

The honeymoon of the Australian series is over after a sobering 227 run defeat in the first Test which must have shaken a complacent team out of its stupor ahead of three high stake Test matches.

But it is a perfect stage for India's mercurial skipper Virat Kohli, who loves to bring his A-game to the fore when the chips are down.

With crowd back inside the heated cauldron ready to egg him on, something he thrives on, the Indian captain would be eyeing a good slugfest against a very resolute opposition. India need to win two matches and not lose any of the games to make the WTC final.

England will have a new wicketkeeper in Ben Foakes and Stuart Broad will replace James Anderson as part of workload management. Also in the mix is Moeen Ali, a known nemesis of India, in place of last match's first innings top wicket-taker Dom Bess.

Jofra Archer's elbow injury might make way for bowling all-rounder Chris Woakes, who is a handy batsman apart from being a fine pacer in his own right. "Jofra is a slight setback but hopefully he is fit and ready for the third Test," skipper and the team's No. 1 batsman Joe Root said on the eve of the game.

(With PTI inputs)

Topics
hardik pandya india vs england
