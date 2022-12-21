Twitter erupts as Ajinkya Rahane smashes double ton in Ranji Trophy ahead of IPL auction

India cricketer Ajinkya Rahane smashed a double century in the Group B match at Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai, between Mumbai and Hyderabad in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season 2022-23. He completed 204 off 261 balls on Day 2 on Thursday as Mumbai declared the first innings after scoring a mammoth 651/6 in127.2 overs. During his knock, Rahane hit 26 fours and three sixes at an impressive strike rate of 78.16. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sarfaraz Khan also scored centuries for Mumbai while Suryakumar Yadav missed his ton by 10 runs and got out after hitting 90 off 80 balls.

Mumbai captain Rahane has shown great form in recent times as he had hammered a double ton in the Duleep Trophy too. The 34-year-old is doing the hard yards for marking a comeback to the national team where he was the vice-captain some months ago. The right-handed batter had also captained in three Tests against Australia during India's sensational triumph of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy triumph in 2020-21.As the news of his quickfire double ton spread, Rahane's fans took social media by storm.

"Best Stand-In captain India ever had Ajinkya Rahane." tweeted one fan.

"Ajinkya Rahane says hi with a 200 just ahead of the second anniversary of one of the most magical phases cricket has ever seen," posted another user.

“Double hundred by Ajinkya Rahane in 253 balls - the captain is putting on a blistering show for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy,” tweeted one user.

“Well Played Captain Ajinkya Rahane. Magnificent Double Ton in Ranji Trophy,” posted another fan.

“Double century for Ajinkya Rahane,” tweeted another fan.

“Ajinkya rahane scored 2 double centuries & a century in first class cricket since he got dropped from Indian test team. Is he trying to cement his place again in Indian test team ??,” wrote one Twitter user.

Meanwhile, the mini-auction for Indian Premier League(IPL) is set to take place on Friday, December 23 in Kochi. Rahane has base price of ₹50 lakh for the auction and with his latest exploits, he is grabbing the spotlight which might help him go under the hammer.

Earlier, Rahane was released by IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders, along with 15 other players in November 2022. He had a poor run in the IPL 2022 where he scored just 133 runs in seven matches at a lowly average of 19.00, with the strike rate being 103.90.

