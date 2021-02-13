Twitter was flooded with memes and hilarious comments on India captain Virat Kohli’s expressions after he was clean bowled by England off-spinner Moeen in the second Test match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Kohli was castled for a duck by Moeen Ali, who came into the England XI for this Test replacing Dom Bess in the first session of Day 1. The mode of dismissal was an off-spinner’s delight. It was tossed up wide by Moeen. Kohli went for an expansive drive too early in his innings and the ball spun through the gap between his bat and pad and clipped the bails.

While Moeen’s delivery brought back memories of Sachin Tendulkar’s dismissal against former England captain Michael Vaughan, Twitter was more amused by Kohli’s reaction that followed.

The India captain stood in disbelief and also asked non-striker Rohit Sharma whether it had actually hit the stumps. As it turned out, the on-field umpires sent it upstairs and he ruled in favour of England after replays confirmed that the ball had clipped the bails.

Here is how Twitter reacted to Kohli’s reaction after getting bowled by Moeen Ali

This was also the first instance of a spinner getting Virat Kohli for a duck in Test cricket.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma was the star of the day for India. Opening the batting after Kohli opted to bat first, Rohit slammed his seventh Test ton in quick time. The dashing right-hander hit 18 fours and two sixes, scoring at a strike rate of 69.70 before getting dismissed for 161 while attempting a slog sweep against left-arm spinner Jack Leach.

India Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane was the next best scorer with an impressive 67. But his dismissal almost immediately after Rohit’s one brought England back in the game in the final session.

Ravichandran Ashwin too was dismissed cheaply (13) by England captain Joe Root.

Rishabh Pant, however, stood firm to take India to stumps. Pant was unbeaten on 33 off 56 balls with debutant Axar Patel (5* off 7) for company as ended Day 1 at 300 for six.