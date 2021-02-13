After Kohli wicket, Vaughan recalls his strikingly similar dismissal of Tendulkar from 2002 series

Moeen Ali’s wicket to dismiss Virat Kohli has apparently reminded former England captain Michael Vaughan of a cherished wicket from his playing career. Ali dismissed Kohli with a sharp, turning delivery, bowling the India captain through the gate as the batsman went for a booming drive but missed it altogether. The ball spun back in and knocked the top of Kohli’s off-stump.

The ball to remove Kohli is a classic off-spinner’s dismissal. Vaughan, who picked up six Test wickets during his career had orchestrated a similar dismissal to see the back of the great Sachin Tendulkar during a Test match between India and England. Back then, Vaughan had fashioned a similar dismissal, bowling Tendulkar through the gate, and as evident through this tweet, Ali’s wicket of Kohli made the former England captain’s memory come rushing back.

"Getting an Indian legend bowled through the gate isn’t that difficult as an off spinner," Vaughan tweeted.

Getting an Indian legend bowled through the gate isn’t that difficult as an off spinner !!! #JustSaying #INDvENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 13, 2021

In the summer of 2002, India had toured England for a four-Test and tri-nation series. After India had famously beaten England in the NatWest Trophy final, the attention switched to the Test matches. England beat India by 170 runs in the first game at Lord’s and headed into Nottingham for the second match of the series. In the second innings, India were reduced to 11/2 before Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid added 163 runs for the second wicket, with the Wall scoring a century.

Tendulkar was nearing his and was eight runs short of it when Vaughan castled the former India batsman with a classic off-spinner. Extremely similar to the Kohli dismissal on Saturday, Vaughan pitched the ball outside off and as Tendulkar went for a big drive, the ball turned back sharply and hit the stumps, denying the batsman of a century. Tendulkar did however get to the three-figure mark in the next Test as India pummeled England by an innings and 46 runs in the next game in Leeds.

Ali’s wicket of Kohli is also the first time that the India skipper has been dismissed for a duck by a spinner in Test matches. This is Kohli’s 11th duck in Test matches and the India captain is one more duck away from tying MS Dhoni as the most duck by an India Test skipper.