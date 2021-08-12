Twitter goes crazy after spotting Sourav Ganguly with Geoffrey Boycott during India vs England 2nd Test at Lord's

Twitter went crazy after spotting former India captain and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly in the stands at Lord’s during Day 1 of the India vs England second Test match.

Ganguly was seen enjoying the action with BCCI secretary Jay Shah, vice-president Rajiv Shukla, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) CEO Tom Harrison. Ganguly’s wife Dona was also there.

Ganguly was seen having a lengthy discussion with former England batsman Geoffrey Boycott in the stands. Interestingly, it was Boycott who once gave the nickname 'Prince of Calcutta' to Ganguly.

With United Kingdom moving Indian travellers from red to amber list from last Sunday (August 8), BCCI president Ganguly had left for London on Tuesday to watch the second Test at Lord's.

The move from red to amber list means that any person who is fully vaccinated as per UK health authorities protocol will not need to serve the mandatory 10-day hard quarantine period.

Meanwhile, England won the toss and opted to bowl first on Thursday. India replaced the injured Shardul Thakur with Ishant Sharma as off-spinner R Ashwin was ignored again.

Kohli, who revealed he too would have bowled first had he won the toss, explained Ashwin's ongoing omission by saying: "Having seen the pitch and the balance of our bowling unit, this makes the most sense for us as a team."

James Anderson was thrust straight into the action after being passed fit to play.

England recalled batsman Haseeb Hameed for his first Test in five years. All-rounder Moeen Ali too made a comeback in place of Dan Lawrence.

Yet just as Anderson was preparing to bowl the first ball, rain -- which had delayed the toss -- saw the umpires briefly take the players off the field before the match got underway.

Stuart Broad, Anderson's longtime new-ball partner, had already been ruled out of the remainder of the five-match series after pulling up with a calf problem in training.

The 39-year-old Anderson, who suffered a thigh injury on Wednesday, warmed up on the outfield on Thursday before rain briefly delayed the toss.

(With agency inputs)