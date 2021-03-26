Twitter goes crazy after Trent Boult takes unbelievable catch and holds pose, ICC reacts too

Trent Boult and one-handed stunners are turning out be a regular affair in cricket. The New Zealand seamer took an outstanding catch to dismiss Liton Das in the 3rd ODI against Bangladesh and decided to hold the pose, much to the delight of the netizens who left no stones unturned to shower their love for the stunning fielding effort on Twitter.

It happened in the 7th over the Bangladesh when Matt Henry bowled a length ball aimed at the body of Liton Das. The Bangladesh batsman closed the face of his bat too early and got a leading edge.

Boult was standing at third man. Anticipating the catch, Boult came charging in and dived at full length with an outstretched left hand. The ball somehow stuck in between his palm and fingers.

The left-arm seamer then held the pose and signaled ‘out’ even as the rest of the New Zealand cricketers including bowler Henry, who could not believe his luck, went charging towards him.

Here is how Twitter reacted to Trent Boult’s stunning one-handed catch against Bangladesh

Flying one-handed Trent Boult - one of the finest fielders in this generation. pic.twitter.com/BdPtookSjF — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 26, 2021

Maybe Trent Boult went with one hand not just to make that catch look even more spectacular but also to give his own soft signal after hanging on to it #NZvBAN pic.twitter.com/hAiBPALisO — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) March 26, 2021





This is not the first time Boult has taken a one-handed catch on the boundary. He has done it in the fast in different formats for New Zealand and also for various franchises in IPL.

Earlier, Devon Conway and allrounder Daryl Mitchell posted maiden centuries in a record 159-run fifth-wicket partnership which lifted New Zealand to 318-6.





On a sun-drenched Basin Reserve, the home ground of his Wellington province, Conway struck 126, reaching triple figures from 95 balls. Mitchell reached his century from 92 balls and from the last ball of the innings.

“There was obviously a bit of running there and I was blowing a bit,” Mitchell said. “It was nice to get the job done and Dev (Conway) batted awesomely to get a score for us.

“For me it was just about being positive, trying to pick your moments to put pressure on them and try to get a bit of luck along the way.”

South Africa-born Conway’s century, his first for New Zealand in any format, followed his unbeaten 99 in a Twenty20 international against Australia in February

