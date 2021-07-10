Twitter shocked after Australia lose 6 for 19 in epic collapse vs West Indies in 1st T20I

Twitter was in disbelief after a collapse of epic proportions saw Australia lose the first T20I to the West Indies by 18 runs at Darren Sammy Cricket Stadium in Saint Lucia on Saturday. The Aaron Finch-led side looked to be in complete control chasing the 146-run target set by the West Indies but an inexperienced middle-order crumbled under pressure as West Indies left-arm seamer Obed McCoy ended up registering his career-best figures.

Australia were at 108-4 when it lost six wickets for 19 runs and was all out for 127 in 16 overs. McCoy took 4-26 and Hayden Walsh added 3-23 for the West Indies.

All-rounder Mitchell Marsh was the top-scorer with 51 runs in an Australian batting unit minus the likes of Steve Smith, David Warner and Glenn Maxwell. Opener Matthew Wade got Australia off to a strong start with 33 runs from 14 balls, but it was wasted after the late collapse.

Here is how Twitter reacted after Australia lose 6/19 in the 1st T20I against West Indies

Disappointing, game in the bag and thrown away. Finishing is the spots up for grabs. Opportunities are there and go to be taken. #WIvAUS https://t.co/uF2guPG7Vx — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) July 10, 2021

Wow, Australia have crafted a collapse of stunning proportions. Lose by 18 with 4 overs left!! 89-3 in 8 overs to 127 all out in 16. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 10, 2021

Woke up, laughed at Australia's collapse, got reminded of 10th July 2019, slept again. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) July 10, 2021

What a win for West Indies, it was a perfect turn-around with the collapse by Australia, they were 108 for 4 from 10.3 overs then lost the next 6 wickets for just 19 runs & West Indies won the match by 18 runs - Obed McCoy and Hayden Walsh were the stars with the ball. #WIvAUS pic.twitter.com/eUHHqv3E8I — Vijay Nagarajan (@vijay_view) July 10, 2021





Australia captain Aaron Finch admitted that it was always going to be difficult to win a match with such a collapse in the middle order.

“Anytime you lose six for 19, you're gonna struggle to win a T20 game,” Finch said.

“So we just needed somebody to take it upon themselves and get right through to the end. “After the position that Marsh and Wade got us into, just a bit of game smarts would have got us over the line there but (we) sort of panicked a little bit. There's no excuses for our batting display there. You've got to dust yourselves off and come again with the same attitude but just execute a little bit better under pressure.”

McCoy was named man of the match.

“I've been working really hard . . . it was just all about execution and sticking to the team plan,” McCoy said. “Normally on that surface the ball has nice bounce and carry, but I was just trying to mix up my pace as much as I can. We were confident and knew we had the bowling to back it.” Australia captain was brutally honest in his assessment of his side's late capitulation.

The second match is scheduled for Saturday at the same stadium in Gros Islet.

