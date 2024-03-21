Two bouncers per over, no stop clock yet: Check all rule changes for IPL 2024

The bowlers will enjoy the liberty of bowling two bouncers per over in the upcoming 2024 Indian Premier League, a significant departure from the previous norm of just one permitted short ball. The BCCI initially introduced this rule in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) earlier in the 2023-24 domestic season. While T20Is strictly adhere to ICC regulations permitting only one short ball, Test and One Day International (ODI) competitions permit two bouncers per over. A still from Chennai Super Kings' qualifier match in the IPL 2023 against Gujarat Titans(IPL)

Moreover, the BCCI has opted to maintain the rule of verifying a catch when a referral is requested for stumping during IPL 2024 matches. This decision deviates from ICC regulations, where the on-field umpire solely reviews stumping calls.

By including checks for catches before stumping decisions are finalized, the BCCI will ensure fairness to the fielding side.

No stop clock

The teams will retain the privilege of two reviews, along with the ability to review wides and no balls, a provision introduced last year. However, a notable deviation from recent ICC playing conditions will be observed as the IPL opts not to adopt the stop clock rule. This ruling, which has been made permanent in white-ball international matches, aims to ensure timely conduct of the proceedings but will not be implemented in the IPL.

Smart Replay System

The development comes days after a Smart Replay System was confirmed in the upcoming edition of the tournament. To enhance the speed and precision of decision-making, the TV umpire will now receive direct inputs from two operators of the Hawk-Eye system seated alongside him in the same room.

Utilising images captured by eight high-speed cameras strategically positioned across the ground, this new system will aim to provide comprehensive visual data for accurate assessments. As reported by ESPNCricinfo, the traditional role of the TV broadcast director, acting as a mediator between the umpire and the Hawk-Eye operators, will become obsolete under this revamped setup.

Season kickstarts March 22

The new season will begin with a blockbuster clash between defending champions Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Chepauk Stadium. The match is set to mark a return to competitive cricket action for two of India's cricketing greats, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

While Dhoni last appeared on a cricket field during the IPL 2023 final – where he led the side to victory against Gujarat Titans – Kohli has been away from action since January earlier this year.

Days before the clash, the RCB announced a revamp as they dropped ‘Bangalore’ in their name for the city's current name, Bengaluru.