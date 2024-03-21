Glenn Maxwell produces spot-on Virat Kohli impression right behind RCB great, Siraj's perfect 'nice Gary' takes the cake

Preparations are in full swing in the Royal Challengers Bengaluru camp as they eye a strong start to the season when they meet defending champions Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2024 opener. The RCB franchise ended its first wait for the title earlier this month when the women's side, led by Smriti Mandhana, lifted the Women's Premier League title in Delhi; the men will now aim to do a repeat and end the trophy drought in the IPL. Glenn Maxwell (L) imitates Virat Kohli (C) during practice session; Mohammed Sira looks on(X)

The side is full of batting superstars in Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, and Glenn Maxwell, among others, and they seem to be in good spirits ahead of the curtain-raiser match in Chennai. In a video posted by the official account of the IPL, Maxwell was seen imitating Virat Kohli as the latter took part in a net session; as Kohli played his shots, Maxwell, standing behind him, tried to mimick his shots and postures.

Maxwell even attempted to replicate Kohli's meticulous glove adjustment.

Watch:

As the new season approaches, RCB's hopes once again rest on the shoulders of their star players; with a formidable lineup boasting the likes of du Plessis, Kohli, Maxwell, Cameron Green, Rajat Patidar, and Dinesh Karthik, RCB's batting unit appears to be stronger than ever.

Their bowling attack, however, doesn't inspire as much confidence; the side parted ways with Josh Hazlewood and Wanindu Hasaranga ahead of the IPL auction but it remains to be seen whether their replacements can fill the shoes adequately.

Mohammed Siraj leads the bowling attack that includes Lockie Ferguson, Reece Topley, and Alzarri Joseph among overseas pacers, as well as Akash Deep, who recently made his India debut during the Test series against England.

Kohli's comeback

Virat Kohli has been away from competitive action since the T20I series against Afghanistan earlier this January. He was scheduled to take part in the five-match Test series against England but opted out to be with his wife, Anushka Sharma, as the couple welcomed its second child, Akaay.

Amidst significant speculation surrounding his inclusion in the T20 World Cup squad, Kohli joined the RCB squad last week. The upcoming IPL season holds immense importance as it serves as a crucial platform for squad selection for the prestigious global tournament. However, whether Kohli needs to prove his T20 mettle in the league to secure his place in the squad remains to be seen.