Two kids take over press conference to announce New Zealand's T20 World Cup squad, NZC's epic act goes viral

The New Zealand Cricket Board strove the social media limelight as they announced their 15-man squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup co-hosted by West Indies and the United States in June. In a post shared by the Blackcaps on social media, the NZC sent two children where a girl named Matilda and a boy named Angus announced the players who had been shortlisted for the biennial event. Two kids announce New Zealand's T20 World Cup squad

The kids whimsically announced the players' names and congratulated them in the end. Veteran batsman Kane Williamson will be heading the 2021 runner-ups for the fourth time in his career. Meanwhile, pacer Tim Southee will be representing the Blackcaps for the seventh time and will walk in as the highest wicket-taker in the format. He will be accompanied by Trent Boult who secured his spot in the T20 World Cup squad for the fifth time. The team will be studded by other luminaries including Mark Chapman, Jimmy Neesham and Michael Bracewell.

New Zealand coach Gary Stead elatedly congratulated the players selected for the squad, "I'd like to congratulate everyone named today. It's a special time representing your country at a world tournament."

While the squad boasts experienced players, it also offers an added advantage with six players having already featured in the Caribbean Premier League in West Indies.

"We expect the venues in the West Indies to offer quite varied conditions and feel we've selected a squad with the scope to adapt to those conditions."

Pacer Matt Henry and all-rounder Rachin Ravindra have been top-notch this season as they will make their way into the T20 World Cup squad for the first time.

"Matt has worked exceptionally hard on his skills across the phases of a T20 game to come back into selection consideration," Stead added.

“Rachin has made every post a winner in the past 12 months and it was exciting to see him continue that trajectory over the summer in the T20 format against Australia."

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (C), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee