Two top shooters taking a break shows mindset shift 

New Delhi: A top Indian shooter competes in no less than 12 to 13 events in a year, including domestic tournaments and selection trials. In between, they have to squeeze in time for national camps and manage equipment and ammunition. They have to be among the top three in rankings (latest fives scores are considered) for selection to the India team. Skipping events might put their India spot at risk because emerging talents in the country are making fast transition to the international circuit thanks to the strong domestic structure. Therefore, there is little room for shooters to take a break and replenish their mental reserves. Indian rifle shooter Rudrankksh Patil has ‘opted out’ of the ISSF World Cup in Munich from May 31-June 8. (HT)

While remaining in heightened competitive mode for a long period keeps them sharp, it may not always work when tournaments are bunched too close and they feel the stress. Several shooters have spoken about managing their workload differently this Olympic cycle. They are looking to cut down on competitions and take breaks to allow their mind and body to recover.

Two of India’s best rifle shooters, Rudrankksh Patil and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, have shown the way as they have ‘opted out’ of the ISSF World Cup in Munich from May 31-June 8. Both took part in the two back-to-back-back World Cups in Buenos Aires and Lima.

“The Munich World Cup is going to be too soon for me. I have been competing in tournaments since the National Championships in December. I need time for myself and time to train. When you are competing in back-to-back matches, you need a bit of a break to recover and gradually come back. This is the mistake I was making in the last cycle and I don’t want to repeat it. I want to work on my foundation. It will help me grow,” Rudrankksh told HT.

This season, he has competed in the National Championships, followed by the World University Championships, National Games and two selection trials in February, a weeklong national camp and then the World Cups in South America. That’s only in the first four months of the year.

Rudrankksh wants to manage his workload differently this Olympic cycle, giving himself enough breaks to stay fresh.

Having won the individual air rifle gold in Argentina and another medal in the mixed team event, he is in good space. His focus is on the world championships in November. To make it to the team, he will have to appear in the selection trials at home. Two domestic trials will take place in June and another two are likely to happen closer to the event. “Since the latest (180 days) scores are considered for selection, I have to take a call on which trials to appear. Even the June trials will be closer for me to build myself. I need to get my gun and pellets working to build myself in 2-3 months.

Aishwary too just doesn’t want to keep shooting. He has also taken part in all the events this season and wants to focus on rest and recovery.

“There is no point in just ticking the boxes. This year anyway there is no Olympics quota. Otherwise, you are always under pressure to compete. Getting your priorities right is important,” he said.

This trend could catch up with other shooters too. “A shift in mindset is needed. Rest and recovery are very important,” said rifle coach Deepali Deshpande. “I respect their decisions. They have competed in two World Cups and know where they stand. The break will allow them a nice three months and they can come back strong. It also gives opportunities for other shooters in the national squad and we can test them.”

“You just don’t want to compete (in every tournament), you need to plan and execute. If a shooter is confident enough there are enough domestic tournaments to score and you will get an opportunity,” she said.