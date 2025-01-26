U-19 T20 WC: India crush Bangladesh to storm into semi finals

New Delhi: In-form Trisha Gongadi and left-arm spinner Vaishnavi Sharma led the charge for India as the defending champions delivered a commanding performance to storm into the semifinals of the Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup at the Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur on Sunday. India restricted Bangladesh to 64/8 before chasing the target down with ease in 7.1 overs, winning by eight wickets. India restricted Bangladesh to 64/8 before chasing the target down with ease in 7.1 overs and winning by eight wickets (ICC)

India have now registered their fourth consecutive victory in the tournament, maintaining their unbeaten streak.

Although rain threatened to force an abandonment, play resumed with a full match on the cards. Bangladesh were put into pressure immediately with Shabnam Shakil dismissing opener Mosammat Eva off the third ball of the match.

The Indian bowlers claimed wickets at regular intervals and restricted the run flow, leaving Bangladesh reeling at 23/5 by the end of the 10th over.

Skipper and wicketkeeper Sumaiya Akter and Jannatul Maoua showed resilience for Bangladesh, stitching a 31-run partnership before spinner Vaishnavi struck, taking two wickets in the 17th over. They were the only batters to reach double figures before Bangladesh were restricted to 64/8 in their 20 overs.

Vaishnavi was the standout bowler, finishing with outstanding figures of 3/15. Akhter, Maoua and Sadia Akhter were her victims. Shabnam, Joshitha VJ (1/6) and Trisha Gongadi (1/6) chipped in with a wicket each. India made light work of the chase, reaching the target with 12.5 overs left.

Trisha led the charge with a solid 40 off 31 balls, a knock that consisted of eight fours. Bangladesh’s Habiba Islam Pinky (1/15) and Anisa Akter Soba (1/29) took a wicket each, but it wasn’t enough to prevent Bangladesh from slumping to a heavy defeat.

Trisha is the tournament’s top batter with 120 runs in her four innings so far. Vaishnavi, with nine wickets in three matches, is the tournament’s leading wicket-taker.

India have secured their spot in the semi-finals with their last Super Six fixture remaining against Scotland. While Sri Lanka’s match against Scotland was abandoned due to rain, Australia and South Africa also advanced to the semis.

Shafali Verma-led India had defeated Australia in the inaugural edition in South Africa to be crowned champions. The last time the Indian women’s team won a tournament at the senior level was at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou.

They lost to Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup last year and suffered an early exit at the T20 World Cup in October. Their hunt for a World Cup continues as India prepare to host the tournament in the 50-over format in September. The junior team’s impressive performances thus underlines talent, pointing to a bright future.