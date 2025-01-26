Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jan 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

U-19 T20 WC: India crush Bangladesh to storm into semi finals

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 26, 2025 08:45 PM IST

Other than India, Australia and South Africa have also qualified for the semifinals of the U1-9 Women’s T20 World Cup

New Delhi: In-form Trisha Gongadi and left-arm spinner Vaishnavi Sharma led the charge for India as the defending champions delivered a commanding performance to storm into the semifinals of the Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup at the Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur on Sunday. India restricted Bangladesh to 64/8 before chasing the target down with ease in 7.1 overs, winning by eight wickets.

India restricted Bangladesh to 64/8 before chasing the target down with ease in 7.1 overs and winning by eight wickets (ICC)
India restricted Bangladesh to 64/8 before chasing the target down with ease in 7.1 overs and winning by eight wickets (ICC)

India have now registered their fourth consecutive victory in the tournament, maintaining their unbeaten streak.

Although rain threatened to force an abandonment, play resumed with a full match on the cards. Bangladesh were put into pressure immediately with Shabnam Shakil dismissing opener Mosammat Eva off the third ball of the match.

The Indian bowlers claimed wickets at regular intervals and restricted the run flow, leaving Bangladesh reeling at 23/5 by the end of the 10th over.

Skipper and wicketkeeper Sumaiya Akter and Jannatul Maoua showed resilience for Bangladesh, stitching a 31-run partnership before spinner Vaishnavi struck, taking two wickets in the 17th over. They were the only batters to reach double figures before Bangladesh were restricted to 64/8 in their 20 overs.

Vaishnavi was the standout bowler, finishing with outstanding figures of 3/15. Akhter, Maoua and Sadia Akhter were her victims. Shabnam, Joshitha VJ (1/6) and Trisha Gongadi (1/6) chipped in with a wicket each. India made light work of the chase, reaching the target with 12.5 overs left.

Trisha led the charge with a solid 40 off 31 balls, a knock that consisted of eight fours. Bangladesh’s Habiba Islam Pinky (1/15) and Anisa Akter Soba (1/29) took a wicket each, but it wasn’t enough to prevent Bangladesh from slumping to a heavy defeat.

Trisha is the tournament’s top batter with 120 runs in her four innings so far. Vaishnavi, with nine wickets in three matches, is the tournament’s leading wicket-taker.

India have secured their spot in the semi-finals with their last Super Six fixture remaining against Scotland. While Sri Lanka’s match against Scotland was abandoned due to rain, Australia and South Africa also advanced to the semis.

Shafali Verma-led India had defeated Australia in the inaugural edition in South Africa to be crowned champions. The last time the Indian women’s team won a tournament at the senior level was at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou.

They lost to Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup last year and suffered an early exit at the T20 World Cup in October. Their hunt for a World Cup continues as India prepare to host the tournament in the 50-over format in September. The junior team’s impressive performances thus underlines talent, pointing to a bright future.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
See More
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 26, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On