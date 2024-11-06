Explore
    Uganda vs Singapore Live Score: Match 1 of ICC CWC Challenge League B, 2024-26 to start at 12:30 PM

    By hindustantimes.com
    Nov 6, 2024 11:38 AM IST
    Uganda vs Singapore Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 1 of ICC CWC Challenge League B, 2024-26. Match will start at 12:30 PM
    Uganda vs Singapore Live Score, Match 1 of ICC CWC Challenge League B, 2024-26
    Uganda vs Singapore Live Score, Match 1 of ICC CWC Challenge League B, 2024-26

    Uganda vs Singapore Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 1 of ICC CWC Challenge League B, 2024-26. Match will start on 06 Nov 2024 at 12:30 PM
    Venue : Lugogo Stadium, Kampala

    Uganda squad -
    Pascal Murungi, Raghav Dhawan, Riazat Ali Shah, Robinson Obuya, Shrideep Mangela, Alpesh Ramjani, Dinesh Nakrani, Kenneth Waiswa, Cyrus Kakuru, Fred Achelam, Brian Masaba, Cosmas Kyewuta, Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo, Joseph Baguma, Juma Miyagi
    Singapore squad -
    Aritra Dutta, Rezza Gaznavi, Rohan Rangarajan, Shreyan Pattnaik, Amartya Kaul, Aslan Jafri, Pranav Sudarshan, Riaan Naik, Aman Desai, Manpreet Singh, Aahan Achar, Akshay Puri, Harsha Bharadwaj, Pranav Dhanuka, Ramesh Kalimuthu    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Nov 6, 2024 11:38 AM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 1 of ICC CWC Challenge League B, 2024-26

    Uganda vs Singapore Match Details
    Match 1 of ICC CWC Challenge League B, 2024-26 between Uganda and Singapore to be held at Lugogo Stadium, Kampala at 12:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

