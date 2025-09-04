Search Search
Thursday, Sept 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper E-Paper
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Uma Chetry replaces injured Yastika Bhatia for Australia ODIs, Women’s World Cup

PTI |
Published on: Sept 04, 2025 09:51 pm IST

Yastika Bhatia hurt her left knee during India's preparatory camp in Visakhapatnam, the BCCI said on Thursday.

Wicketkeeper-batter Uma Chetry was on Thursday drafted into India's squad for the upcoming ODI series against Australia and the Women's World Cup after Yastika Bhatia was ruled out with a knee injury.

Yastika Bhatia was ruled out of Women's World Cup(BCCI/X)
Yastika Bhatia was ruled out of Women's World Cup(BCCI/X)

Bhatia hurt her left knee during India's preparatory camp in Visakhapatnam, the BCCI said on Thursday.

"The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring Yastika Bhatia’s progress and the team wishes Yastika Bhatia a speedy recovery," the BCCI said in a media release.

Chetry's inclusion in the senior squad means she will no longer feature for India A in their World Cup warm-up game.

"Chetry, who now is a part of the India squad for the Australia series and the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, will no longer be a part of the India A squad, which is scheduled to take part in a warm-up match in the World Cup," it added.

Assam's Chetry's record in 7 T20Is that he has played is pretty modest as far as her batting exploits are concerned. She has scored only 37 runs in 4 innings with a top score of 24 and very poor strike-rate of 90 plus. She hasn't hit a single six in her four innings.

India will host Australia in a three-match ODI series beginning September 14 in Mullanpur.

The Women in Blue will then play two World Cup warm-ups in Bengaluru before facing co-hosts Sri Lanka in the tournament opener in Guwahati on September 30.

Catch all the latest Cricket News, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, ICC Rankings and Live Cricket Score , Asia Cup Points Table.Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated with Asia Cup 2025 News.
Catch all the latest Cricket News, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, ICC Rankings and Live Cricket Score , Asia Cup Points Table.Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated with Asia Cup 2025 News.
News / Cricket News / Uma Chetry replaces injured Yastika Bhatia for Australia ODIs, Women’s World Cup
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On