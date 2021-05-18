WTC Final: 'He doesn't have too many weaknesses' - Umesh Yadav says India must get Kane Williamson out early

The Virat Kohli-led Indian team is set to collide with Kane Williamson's New Zealand in the World Test Championship final next month at Southampton, and the anticipation for the big match is already at its peak. It will be a chance for either of the two teams to pick up the inaugural ICC trophy for Test cricket and establish themselves as the best team in the longest format.

Indian team has a strong bowling line-up comprising of pacers Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, and spinners R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and Axar Patel. But New Zealand have a one-man army in Kane Williamson in the batting line-up.

India had lost both their Tests against New Zealand last year, and the upcoming contest is expected to be a tough one for Kohli-led team.

Speaking in an interview with The Telegraph, Umesh Yadav said that Indian bowlers must get Kane out as early as possible to get momentum in their favour.

"We do have a fair idea about Kane’s game, though I don’t think he has too many weaknesses. Of course, any quality batsman can fall to a good delivery, so as a fast bowler, you should look to stick to your strong points and bowl more of those balls which can fetch you wickets. And yeah, we need to get Kane out as early as possible as that’ll surely benefit the team," Umesh Yadav said.

"New Zealand are a strong side, they bat deep and their pacers are quite experienced and lethal. So it will be a tough game. English conditions are also a big challenge for us and so is playing against a team like New Zealand," he added.

"But being Test players, we need to play with discipline and make sure we remain disciplined right throughout in all aspects of the game. The team that maintains such discipline in each and every session will prevail," Umesh signed off.