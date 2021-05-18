'I wouldn't call India chokers': Deep Dasgupta on Team India's inability to win ICC events since 2013

In the 2019 ODI World Cup, the Virat Kohli-led Indian team had a stacked squad. With in-form Rohit Sharma, ICC-events specialist Shikhar Dhawan, hard-hitting allrounder Hardik Pandya, and experienced World Cup campaigner MS Dhoni, India's batting order looked the best among all the teams. Kohli's bowling line-up comprised of spinners Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja with pacers Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar -- and it looked as if India have a well-balanced squad.

But injuries to Dhawan and Vijay Shankar in the middle of the tournament led to some shuffling in the batting order, and it affected India's middle-order. Eventually, Kohli's India failed to make it to the final, losing to New Zealand in the semis.

It has been over 7 years since India won their last ICC event -- and the fact that despite having one of the best squads in the world, Kohli has been unable to lead the team to an ICC trophy win, has often led to questions being raised on his captaincy.

In a recent interaction on Sports Today, a fan asked former India cricketer Deep Dasgupta if India are chokers in the ICC events. To this, Dasgupta gave an interesting reply.

"Think about the choker remark the fact is that India has not won a knockout game in the ICC events since 2013. Again, there is no particular reason for that apart from that fact that maybe taking too much pressure and overthinking just because it's a big game in an ICC tournament," Dasgupta said.

"Also, think of the New Zealand game, I think India should have won that. 2017, the Champions Trophy game (final) against Pakistan, that no-ball, let's not get into that. We have spoken a lot about that no-ball. Then, in the West Indies Wankhede game (2016 T20 World Cup), the toss played a crucial role. 180 (192) was not a bad score, but the dew factor and all that played a role," he added.

"There is a reason behind every game, we need to look into them individually. I wouldn't call India chokers," he signed off.

