'I'd throw Umran Malik in there': South Africa pace great backs fiery fast bowler to make debut for India in 1st T20I

There has been a lot of speculation around whether Umran Malik will make his debut for India in the first T20I or not. While India head coach Rahul Dravid held his cards close to him, a number of experts have called for the fiery young cast bowler to be allowed to play from the first match, including his predecessor Ravi Shastri.

India vs South Africa 1st T20I

Now South Africa fast bowling great Dale Steyn has also joined the chorus. Steyn has worked closely with Umran in the Indian Premier League this season as bowling coach of the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

“The first one that you should slot in there is Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar)," said Steyn on ESPNCricinfo on what India's fast bowling department should look like in the first T20I in New Delhi.

“He controls things. With Sunrisers he was absolutely phenomenal, great at the start and great at the death. I would throw Umran in, get him in early, let him have a game against South Africa and get rid of the nerves so that by the time they reach four or five games in the series, he is already going. Arshdeep has been just so good, difficult guy to leave out of the squad,” said Steyn.

India are missing a number of their star players like captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and KL Rahul. Rahul was initially designated captain of the team for the series but he himself was later ruled out due to an injury alongwith Kuldeep Yadav.

“It's a close one. All the Indians have been playing in the IPL, always good to have some game time. There are some key positions in which South Africa have been playing. De Kock has been playing. Markram and Rassie have been playing, Miller down the order has been playing. Rabada and Nortje at the back end. They kind of fill in those spots but it is going to be a tight series,” he said.

