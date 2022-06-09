India vs South Africa 1st T20 Highlights: David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen help SA beat IND by seven wickets

IND vs SA Highlights: David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen showed great composure as the duo helped South Africa beat India by seven wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Thursday. Van der Dussen, who was dropped on 29 by Shreyas Iyer, scored an unbeaten 75 off 46 balls. His partner Miller scored 64* off 31 balls. With this win, the tourists have taken a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. Earlier in the evening, Ishan Kishan enjoyed the proceedings after a scratchy IPL as he smashed 76 off 48 to power India to 211-4. The hosts, who were invited to bat first, got off to a strong start with Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad adding a 50-plus stand. Gaikwad was dismissed on 23 (15). The show continued with Kishan dominating the proceedings alongside Shreyas Iyer, who score 36 off 27 balls. Captain Rishabh Pant chipped in with a 16-ball 29, while Hardik Pandya returned unbeaten on 31 in just 12 balls. Catch the Highlights of India vs South Africa 1st T20I:

