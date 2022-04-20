'Want to get him out': Umran Malik sets his eyes on dismissing India legend in next match against RCB

Umran Malik has become the cynosure of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) so far with his breakneck pace and ability to pick wickets. After a clever set-up against Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer earlier last week, the 22-year-old took IPL 2022 by story with his triple-wicket maiden in the 20th over of the match against Punjab Kings that placed him in the elite list of Lasith Malinga and Irfan Pathan. Umran's next target is the big wicket of an India legend in his next game. (IPL 2022 FULL COVERAGE)

Sunrisers Hyderabad next face Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 23 at the Brabourne Stadium and Umran has set his eyes on the big wicket of former RCB and India captain Virat Kohli.

Speaking to Sports Today on Tuesday, Umran had revealed that he had wanted to get KL Rahul out in the match against Lucknow Super Giants and admitted that he he really tried, but now wants to get Kohli out in the RCB game.

“KL Rahul was one. We had a match against them. I really wanted to get him out. But next match we have against RCB so I want to get Virat Kohli out. I'm a big fan of both of them,” he said.

This will be the first time Umran will be facing Kohli in any form of cricket but did reveal in an interview last month about his chat with the 33-year-old and the advive he gave him.

“Virat Kohli spoke to me and told me to work on my bowling and fitness. He told me to work hard and once you do that the India cap is not too far away. He said I will get my chance when the time comes,” Malik had told india.com.