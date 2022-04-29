'Umran will last long only if BCCI takes good care of him. Zaheer had also arrived as a 145-plus bowler': Ex-India pacer

Umran Malik made headlines for his scintillating bowling display against Gujarat Titans. The 22-year-old Jammu and Kashmir scythed through the opposition batting unit, recording his maiden fifer and returning figures of 5/25 in his four overs. Umran, who belongs to the rare breed of fast bowlers who can clock the 150kph mark with absolute ease, combined his raw pace with precision to dismantle the Gujarat batters. (Follow IPL 2022 Coverage)

Though his efforts went for a losing cause, Umran was all over social media, with fans and pundits calling for his inclusion in the national set-up. He has been clocking in excess of 150 kph consistently throughout the season and has picked up 15 wickets in eight matches at a 15.93 average. But can he stick to the same speed in the long run?

Former India pacer Munaf Patel believes the tearaway quick should be managed carefully by the Indian board. There have been instances of injuries hampering a fast bowler's speed. But Munaf, who himself burst onto the scene with deliveries touching the 140kph mark, said Umran's workload management will have a huge impact on his unique talent.

"When I first came on to the scene, social media wasn’t as big as it is now but there was certainly excitement around. It is a natural reaction if somebody comes up from a small place where there is no infrastructure. Umran has come up the same way I did. You need to take good care of him. He will last long only if the BCCI does that," Munaf told The Indian Express.

"If you see, Zaheer Khan had also arrived as a 145-plus bowler, Ashish Nehra was there, I was there, VRV Singh was there, Ishant Sharma was also quick when he came in. At present, you have guys like Umesh Yadav, and Navdeep Saini. There needs to be a system in place where there is a restriction on the number of matches a fast bowler plays in a year.

"Now, of course, technology has advanced in terms of physiotherapy and training, but still you will have to take care of him. If you use him too much, then chances are he will suffer a big injury and that means he will then have to start cutting down on his pace. But right now, he is bowling like soney pe suhaaga," Munaf further added.

Umran's rise through the ranks has been nothing short of a fairytale. The Indian team was known for its spin bowling but the recent rise of pace factory has led to a revolution. Umran's 153 kph delivery to rattle Wriddhiman Saha was a testament to India's elevation as a fast-bowling nation.

