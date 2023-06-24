Home / Cricket / 'Unable to understand these selections': India star shoots explosive tweet slamming BCCI for overlooking Ranji Trophy

'Unable to understand these selections': India star shoots explosive tweet slamming BCCI for overlooking Ranji Trophy

ByHT Sports Desk
Jun 24, 2023 08:25 AM IST

"What is the incentive for a young player to take pride in playing for his state anymore?"

The India squad for the Test and ODI series against West Indies, which gets underway from next month, was announced by BCCI on Wednesday. There were a lot of surprises instore for the fans as Cheteshwar Pujara, India's red ball specialist, was dropped from the side. Another big development was the reappointment of Ajinkya Rahane as the vice-captain.

Rajasthan Royals player Yashasvi Jaiswal gesture after winning the match against Kolkata Knight Riders(Hindustan Times)
Rajasthan Royals player Yashasvi Jaiswal gesture after winning the match against Kolkata Knight Riders(Hindustan Times)

Navdeep Saini, whose last Test appearance was back in the famous Border-Gavaskar series victory in Australia, also makes a return to the side. Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Mukesh Kumar earned their maiden call-up.

Also Read | ‘Absolute shortsighted fools’: Ajinkya Rahane's reappointment as India Test vice-captain divides internet

However, many pointed out the selection was based on the performances in the latest edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), rather than the Ranji Trophy, which is India's premier red ball competition.

Abhinav Mukund, who has represented India in seven Tests, also echoed similar views. “Unable to understand these selections- too many thoughts in my head to compile into a tweet. But what is the incentive for a young player to take pride in playing for his state anymore? Clearly the franchise route is a faster way to scale the grade,” he tweeted.

Mukund's view is understandable as despite a transition seen in the new squad, consistent performers in Ranji Trophy have been overlooked. Sarfaraz Khan, who has been one of the top performers and was also the highest run-scorer in the previous edition, is yet to earn a maiden call-up in the squad.

Also Read: After India snub, Cheteshwar Pujara to play for West Zone in Duleep Trophy

On the other hand, both Jaiswal and Gaikwad had an amazing season in the cashrich league, with the former finishing in the top five among the highest run-getters. Gaikwad was a vital cog in Chennai Super Kings, and helped the franchise clinch their fifth title. If we look at the stats, he was seventh in the list of highest run-getters.

Catch all the Latest Cricket News and Live score along with IPL 2023 and IPL schedule related updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
yashasvi jaiswal ipl ranji trophy abhinav mukund + 2 more
yashasvi jaiswal ipl ranji trophy abhinav mukund + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out