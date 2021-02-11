Unadkat to lead Saurashtra in Vijay Hazare Trophy
Experienced left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat will lead the Saurashtra team in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, beginning February 20.
The Saurashtra Cricket Association announced a 20-member squad through a media release issued here on Thursday.
The selectors have picked the likes of Arpit Vasavada, Chirag Jani, Avi Barot, Prerak Mankad and Vishwarajsinh Jadeja as specialist batsmen along with young wicket-keeper batsman Harvik Desai, who has also played for India U-19 side.
The bowling attack, to be led by Unadkat himself, comprise left-arm pacer Chetan Sakariya and 30-year-old slow-left arm orthodox bowler Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, along with off-spinner Kamlesh Makwana.
Saurashtra are placed in Elite Group E for the national one-day championship, along with Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Bengal, Chandigarh and Services and will be playing their matches in Kolkata.
They begin their campaign against Jammu and Kashmir on February 21.
The Squad: Jaydev Unadkat (captain), Avi Barot, Chirag Jani, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Harvik Desai, Arpit Vasavada, Kamlesh Makwana, Vishwarajsinh Jadeja, Chetan Sakariya, Prerak Mankad, Divyarajsinh Chauhan, Jay Chauhan, Parth Bhut, Agnivesh Ayachi, Snell Patel, Kishan Parmar, Himalay Barad, Kushang Patel, Parth Chauhan, Devang Karamta.
Head Coach: Sitanshu Kotak.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
- Both India and England have dominated as touring teams over the last five years and overseas conditions do not intimidate them anymore. But England will be up against India's nearly impeccable home record too in this series.
- India vs England: Despite his match winning exploits against all teams, Ashwin has found the going tough against England in India.
- The pitch in Chennai was a spinning one and Axar Patel was the favourite to get his place in the playing XI. But an injury to him forced India to select Washington Sundar as the all-rounder and Nadeem as the conventional left-arm spinner.
- “Is this how you're taking PSL brand up? Going down every year. Kon banata hai yeh,” Akhtar said on Twitter.
- Manjrekar highlighted Nadeem's example as an area where Kohli could have been a bit more proactive.
- Ashwin is doing fine after he sustained a painful blow from a Jofra Archer short ball during the Indian second innings and needed immediate attention from the physio Nitin Patel.
- The other side of the story is a question: If the pitch was turning from Day 1, why didn’t the Indian spinners—three of them—have England all out under 300 or 350?
