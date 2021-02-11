'Don't see both of them playing together': Dasgupta names player who could be 'a very, very good choice' for India
One selection has been a hot topic ever since the playing XI for the first Test against England was announced. The selection of left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem surprised many as he wasn’t the favourite to be in the team when the squads were announced. The pitch in Chennai was a spinning one and Axar Patel was the favourite to get his place in the playing XI. But an injury to him forced India to select Washington Sundar as the all-rounder and Nadeem as the conventional left-arm spinner.
However, that meant Kuldeep Yadav again failed to get a game in a Test for India. He did not make it to the playing XI in any of the matches in the Test series in Australia and his non-selection surprised many. But it is still not certain that he will play in the second Test against England despite an under-par performance from Nadeem.
Former India batsman Deep Dasgupta has called Kuldeep and Azar as quality choices but reckons that Patel could get the nod as it is a straight swap with Nadeem. Dasgupta also believes Sundar could again play as he batted well in the first innings.
“Honestly with how Shahbaz bowled in the last Test match I think there will be replacement. Washington Sundar was played more as a batsman who can bowl somebody who can bat at number 7 and he did a wonderful job, especially in the first innings, the way he batted. So I don't see any reason why Washington should be replaced unless it's a strategic call,” Dasgupta said while answering a fan question on Sports Today.
"I do see a replacement but the question is who. I think both Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel are quality choices. Axar would have been your first choice even in the first Test match but unfortunately, he was injured. Axar could be a very, very good choice and so will Kuldeep but I think Axar because left-arm orthodox spinner brings in more control, that's the reason why he might be preferred and it's a straight swap, Axar coming in for Nadeem (both are left-arm spinners). I don't see both of them playing together and I guess Axar will be a choice," Dasgupta said.
The second Test between India and England India begins on 13th February from the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
