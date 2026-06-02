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Uncapped Emilio Gay, Sonny Baker picked in England's 12-man squad for the 1st Test against New Zealand

England captain Ben Stokes will lead the side, which also includes key players such as Joe Root, Harry Brook and Ben Duckett.

Published on: Jun 02, 2026 10:25 pm IST
ANI |
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The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has named a 12-player squad for the first Test against New Zealand, set to begin on Thursday at Lord's.

Ben Stokes will lead England vs New Zealand.(Action Images via Reuters)

The squad features two uncapped players -- Durham top-order batter Emilio Gay and Hampshire pacer Sonny Baker -- while Sussex seamer Ollie Robinson has earned a recall to the Test side for the first time since February 2024.

England captain Ben Stokes will lead the side, which also includes key players such as Joe Root, Harry Brook and Ben Duckett.

The selection reflects England's continued focus on blending experienced campaigners with emerging talent as the team prepares for the high-profile series opener against New Zealand at the Home of Cricket.

Matt Henry missed the match due to a minor hamstring strain and has instead travelled to London alongside Kyle Jamieson and Will O'Rourke to prepare for the upcoming England series.

England's 12-man squad for the opening Test vs New Zealand

Ben Stokes (captain), Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Emilio Gay, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wicketkeeper) and Josh Tongue.

 
lord's new zealand
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Home / Cricket News / Uncapped Emilio Gay, Sonny Baker picked in England's 12-man squad for the 1st Test against New Zealand
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