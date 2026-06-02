Uncapped Emilio Gay, Sonny Baker picked in England's 12-man squad for the 1st Test against New Zealand

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has named a 12-player squad for the first Test against New Zealand, set to begin on Thursday at Lord's.

Ben Stokes will lead England vs New Zealand.(Action Images via Reuters)

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The squad features two uncapped players -- Durham top-order batter Emilio Gay and Hampshire pacer Sonny Baker -- while Sussex seamer Ollie Robinson has earned a recall to the Test side for the first time since February 2024.

England captain Ben Stokes will lead the side, which also includes key players such as Joe Root, Harry Brook and Ben Duckett.

The selection reflects England's continued focus on blending experienced campaigners with emerging talent as the team prepares for the high-profile series opener against New Zealand at the Home of Cricket.

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{{^usCountry}} The match at Lord's marks the beginning of England's latest Test assignment, with the side looking to start the series on a strong note in front of home conditions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The match at Lord's marks the beginning of England's latest Test assignment, with the side looking to start the series on a strong note in front of home conditions. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} New Zealand have recalled Mitchell Santner to their Test squad for the series against England, kickstarting at Lord's from June 4, after he recovered from a shoulder injury sustained during the Indian Premier League (IPL) while playing for Mumbai Indians. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} New Zealand have recalled Mitchell Santner to their Test squad for the series against England, kickstarting at Lord's from June 4, after he recovered from a shoulder injury sustained during the Indian Premier League (IPL) while playing for Mumbai Indians. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The 34-year-old had initially been ruled out of the opening Test at Lord's, as well as the one-off Test against Ireland, after scans revealed a grade-three shoulder injury requiring a month of rehabilitation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 34-year-old had initially been ruled out of the opening Test at Lord's, as well as the one-off Test against Ireland, after scans revealed a grade-three shoulder injury requiring a month of rehabilitation. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, New Zealand secured an innings victory over Ireland in under three days, with standout bowling performances from Nathan Smith and Blair Tickner, while Daryl Mitchell also contributed with his medium pace. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, New Zealand secured an innings victory over Ireland in under three days, with standout bowling performances from Nathan Smith and Blair Tickner, while Daryl Mitchell also contributed with his medium pace. {{/usCountry}}

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Matt Henry missed the match due to a minor hamstring strain and has instead travelled to London alongside Kyle Jamieson and Will O'Rourke to prepare for the upcoming England series.

England's 12-man squad for the opening Test vs New Zealand

Ben Stokes (captain), Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Emilio Gay, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wicketkeeper) and Josh Tongue.

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