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Uncapped James Coles highlights England's squad for India T20I series

England includes uncapped all-rounder James Coles in the T20 squad against India.

Updated on: Jun 22, 2026 10:04 pm IST
AFP |
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England have named uncapped all-rounder James Coles in their squad for next month's T20 series against India.

James Coles has received maiden England call(X Images)

The promising 22-year-old, who has been batting in the top three for his county Sussex and also bowls left-arm spin, recently featured for the England Lions against South Africa.

Coles also attracted the highest bid at the inaugural Hundred player auction when London Spirit paid £390,000 ($516,000) to sign him earlier this year.

"James Coles is an exciting addition and has earned his place following his performances with the England Lions and in T20 competitions here and abroad during the past 12 months," national selector Marcus North said.

Coles is part of an expanded 17-strong squad for the five-match series, which begins in Durham on July 1 -- just two days after the scheduled end of England's third Test against New Zealand at Trent Bridge.

Harry Brook (capt), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, James Coles, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood

 
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