Under Kuldeep Yadav's watchful eyes, Aryaman Varma prospers at Delhi Capitals, sets sight on England dream

At 18, most teenagers are balancing studies and early steps into adulthood. Aryaman Varma, meanwhile, is doing all that, but in addition to bowling to the likes of KL Rahul and Faf du Plessis in Delhi Capitals’ nets, exchanging cricketing philosophies with Kuldeep Yadav, and trying to earn his way into international cricket -- with a Wisden Schools Cricketer of the Year award now under his belt. Aryaman Varma poses with the ILT20 2025 trophy. He lifted the title with Dubai Capitals(Instagram/Aryaman Varma)

The leg-spinning all-rounder, who captained Eton College in England and took a staggering 51 wickets this season -- the most by any schoolboy cricketer in the UK -- is living out a script that seems straight from a cricketing fairytale. On April 22, he was honoured with Wisden's prestigious award, joining an elite list that includes the likes of Jonny Bairstow and Jos Buttler.

“Yes, it's quite a big moment for me and my family, and my coaches and everyone who has worked alongside me and worked with me for my cricket,” Aryaman tells Hindustan Times in an exclusive interaction, the pride in his voice matched only by his humility.

“If you look at the history of the award, the players who have won it, the first one to win was Jonny Bairstow. Obviously, we know what he's gone on to do. Jos Buttler's won it as well, and recently, Jacob Bethell, too. All of these guys have played for England, so the fact that I was fortunate enough to win this award is a really big step for me. I'm extremely grateful and honoured, and it's also an extra bit of motivation for me to continue with my cricket and really work hard to try and hopefully one day represent England internationally.”

That dream, seeded in a cricket-mad household, found early bloom in Mumbai.

“For as long as I can remember, some of my earliest childhood memories involve a bat, a ball, and broken windows,” he says with a laugh. Born in London to Indian parents, Aryaman moved to Mumbai as a toddler, trailing his elder brother -- then an aspiring fast bowler -- to practice sessions. “So, it is really my elder brother who got me into cricket.”

His brother’s career was cut short by injury, and Aryaman, still in school, felt the baton had been passed. “As the youngest sibling, the responsibility fell on me to become a cricketer and make everyone proud. That’s how I got into the game.”

Back in England, he found his rhythm at Hampstead Cricket Club and then Eton College. “I went to Eton College, my cricket excelled there. I’ve been in Middlesex and Surrey County, pathway system through all age groups, up until the U19s.”

Aryaman Varma poses with the Wisden Schools Cricketer of the Year award(Aryaman Varma)

But the real turning point arrived in 2021, in a sun-soaked ICC Academy in Dubai.

“I was in Dubai when it all started. It was the Covid year when IPL was in Dubai. I was training there. My brother and one of my coaches were there. Delhi Capitals happened to train where I was also training, and one of the coaches saw me bowl. They asked me to come to the nets.”

A simple net session became life-changing. “I was bowling to Rishabh Pant and Mitchell Marsh… all of these amazing players. It was really just a random training session. I was lucky to be in the right place at the right time. I did relatively well, and they were impressed, so they called me back the next year.”

Varma has been with the Capitals’ net setup ever since. He’s bowled to David Warner, Marsh, Pant, and Rahul across seasons -- and more importantly, been mentored by a brain trust that includes Ricky Ponting, Shane Watson, James Hopes, and one of India’s leading spinners across formats, Kuldeep Yadav.

“No exaggeration, he’s probably the nicest guy I’ve met,” Varma says of Kuldeep.

“In the off-season, I sent him videos of my bowling, and he gives me advice on technical things I could improve on. He’s always happy to take my phone call, which is amazing. I’m lucky that way. If I can get anywhere as good as him, it would be unbelievable.”

Kuldeep’s guidance, from drawing nine release-point boxes on a pitch specifically to explain different variations to drilling the finer arts of drift and deception, has left a lasting imprint on Aryaman. But Aryaman’s admiration for Kuldeep goes beyond just technique.

“Mentally, it’s not just on the pitch. It’s also on the bus, the warm-ups. Even what music he listens to. So, you pick up those small habits that these amazing players have,” says the youngster.

Ask him about the cricketers who shaped his love for the game, and the response is swift, heartfelt, and full of reverence.

“It would be a slightly common and boring answer, but both my brother and I idolise Virat Kohli. He’s someone that our family looks up to, not just because of his skills but because of what he’s achieved. It’s hard for me not to say that ‘King Kohli’ was my idol growing up,” says the 18-year-old.

But like his mentor, Kuldeep, Aryaman has also followed the legendary Shane Warne.

“Shane Warne was definitely an idol, too,” he adds. “He was aggressive. There are so many clips of him and his aggression, his energy and fierce personality that show his competitive spirit. So, growing up, those two were my idols.”

Aryaman smiles at the thought of a potential face-off with Virat Kohli. “Hopefully, one day, DC vs RCB, Varma to Kohli. That would be a dream.”

A moment to remember

The franchise setting could be overwhelming for someone so young. But Varma remembers a moment that set the tone: “The most special moment was when I was bowling in the nets for the first time. I was scared. But there was a team huddle, and Ricky Ponting said my name and introduced me to the squad. I was left speechless. I was in shock. That moment is so ingrained in my head. That will be a highlight for life.”

It’s clear Ponting’s advice has been formative.

“He told me I’m young, I shouldn’t worry about anything except for just playing the game. I shouldn’t worry about stats or results and just focus on how many balls I’m bowling. That ingrained into me. He told me to just put in the hours, and you will feel the reward later. That has improved my work ethic,” says Aryaman.

Now with the UK summer beckoning, Varma is aware that nothing is guaranteed. “It’s hard to know where I’ll be in 2-3 years. The UK summer is starting soon, and I’ll return after IPL in a week for the season. I have to perform. That’s the truth of every sport. It’s just a case of continuing to work hard, physically and mentally. Put in a hundred per cent in the matches and control the controllables. If I perform well enough, one day, I can be representing England.”

For now, though, the dream is simpler: to keep improving. “I’m 18, at the start of my career. I think it’s not right to try to specialise in something at this age. The plan is to just play cricket as much as possible. Wherever it leads me to… that’s in God’s hands.”

With his attitude, mentors, and growing list of experiences, that path looks promising indeed.