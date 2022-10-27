'Unfair advantage...': Australia great wants massive rule change afer India vs Pakistan 'dead-ball' controversy

Pakistan's defeat to arch-rivals India by four wickets in the Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday caused much heartache among some Pakistan fans. Some of them were perplexed by the umpiring decisions in the last over of the the high-octane clash. Of the many crunch moments in the game, the debate over Indian batters running three byes in the final over has refused to die down.

Bowling the 20th over during India's chase, spinner Mohammad Nawaz bowled a no ball off his fourth delivery and conceded a free hit off the next ball. He then bowled a wide, meaning that the free-hit stayed. Off the next delivery (still the fourth legal ball), India batter Virat Kohli got bowled and the ball ricocheted after hitting the stumps and raced towards the vacant third man position. Kohli and Dinesh Karthik ran three byes before the ball was cleared by the fielder. However, Pakistan captain Babar Azam was surprised by India's running and sought the umpire's clarification over the decision.

Although the three byes were rightfully added to India's total as per the International Cricket Council (ICC) rules, many blamed the rule for Pakistan's misfortunes in the match. Joining the debate, former Australia captain Mark Taylor told Wide World of Sports that the batting side shouldn't profit from a scenario that would have normally resulted in a dismissal.

"I think if the ball hits the stumps you're actually gaining an unfair advantage. Firstly, in the situation like we saw on Sunday night, the ball can deflect anywhere, and secondly, if the fielding team is trying to run the batter out, the bails are already on the ground and you've got to remove the stump, so that's harder as well," Taylor said.

"I think if the batter is bowled or caught off the free hit, you're not out but the ball should then be dead, that would be fair and reasonable. You've got the advantage of not being out off a free hit, but you shouldn't benefit a second time from ﻿what would normally be considered a dismissal."

