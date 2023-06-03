'Unfair to compare Shubman with Sachin, Kohli': GT mentor Gary Kirsten gives honest verdict on Gill

Team India's star opener Shubman Gill produced incredible performances in the recently-concluded edition of the Indian Premier League. Gill smashed 890 runs in the season with three centuries to his name, turning up for the Gujarat Titans in style during the playoffs stage of the tournament. The 23-year-old opener scored a thunderous century against Mumbai Indians (129 off 60 balls) that had fans and former cricketers raving about the young talent.

Shubman Gill(IPL)

Gill eventually registered the second-highest total by a batter in an IPL season – only behind Virat Kohli's 973 in the 2016 season – and was handed the Most Valuable Player award following the final. The Titans may have conceded a defeat to Chennai Super Kings in the titular clash, but Gill's rise in T20s has remained one of the major talking points in the 2023 edition and the side's mentor Gary Kirsten had great things to say about the opener.

While Kirsten – who has worked with India batting greats Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli as national team's head coach in the past – stated that it would be “unfair” to keep Gill on the same pedestal as the other two, the opener certainly has the potential to become a successful all-format player.

“He is a young player who has incredible skill and determination to be one of the best players in the world. It would be unfair to compare him to Sachin and Virat so early in his journey,” Kirsten told Cricbuzz.

“I believe he has the game to successfully play across all three formats for India. You don't often see that, these days, particularly as T20 cricket is developing and progressing so fast.”

When asked on whether Gill could extend his form for the all-important World Test Championship final against Australia, Kirsten's reply was positive.

“Shubman has all the credentials to become a great player for India, across all the formats. Like any player he will be met with challenges and obstacles; how he handles those and keeps progressing will ultimately determine his long-term success. I would encourage him to keep learning and to engage with those who can offer him trusted counsel,” said the former India coach.

