‘Unfit for captaincy’: Rishabh Pant blasted on Twitter for not completing Kuldeep Yadav's full quota against KKR

Pant was slammed by fans on social media for his captaincy. Even former India cricketer Aakash Chopra also expressed his dismay at Kuldeep not completing the full quota. Here is how Twitter reacted to Rishabh Pant's decision of not giving Kuldeep Yadav 4 overs.
DC captain Rishabh Pant celebrates with Kuldeep Yadav(IPL/BCCI)
Published on Apr 28, 2022 10:06 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Twitter was on fire after Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant did not complete Kuldeep Yadav's quota despite the left-arm wrist spinner picking four wickets for 14 runs in his three overs against Kolkata Knight Riders in an IPL 2022 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Pant was slammed by fans on social media on Thursday for his captaincy. Even former India cricketer Aakash Chopra also expressed his dismay at Kuldeep not completing the full quota.

"Kuldeep Yadav not finishing his quota will be one of the biggest mysteries this season. Four wickets in three overs," tweeted Chopra.

Kuldeep's four wickets included the big ones of KKR captain Shreyas Iyer and all-rounder Andre Russell. Kuldeep's manner of using the flight in one delivery and suddenly increasing the pace in other was there for everyone to see.

In the case of domestic veteran Baba Indrajith (6 off 8 balls), suffering from debut match nerves having waited for this day for 10 years, Kuldeep flighted one but the batter failed to reach the pitch of the delivery and didn't get the elevation to get caught in the deep.

Sunil Narine (0) got a classical left-arm wrist spinner's googly that turned the other way round and was caught on the back foot.

KKR skipper Shreyas chased a delivery to get a kind of under-edge which Pant grabbed, displaying nice reflexes.

Russell (0) was beaten in flight and change in the pace of delivery while shortening the length. While it was a clumsy stumping by the DC skipper, it was just the result they wanted.

Despite all this, Pant surprisingly did not give another over to Kuldeep and instead used a couple of overs from all-rounder Lalit Yadav.

Here is how Twitter reacted to Rishabh Pant's decision of not giving Kuldeep Yadav 4 overs

KKR made a decent comeback after being reduced to 83 for 6 in 13.4 overs. Nitish Rana played a superb knock of 57 off 34 balls and he was well-supported by Rinku Singh, who scored 23 off 16 balls.

Apart from Kuldeep, Mustafizur Rahaman was the pick of the bowlers for DC. He finished with figures of 3 for 18 and bowled a brilliant last over, not allowing KKR to cross 150.

