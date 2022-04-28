Chetan Sakariya cleans bowls Aaron Finch then showcases unique celebration, Sunil Gavaskar reacts

Delhi Capitals pacer Chetan Sakariya got social media buzzing with his unique celebration after picking up his maiden wicket in IPL 2022. Playing his first match in IPL 2022, Sakariya immediately made an impression by dismissing Australia limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch in his first over of the match. Sakariya, who had a breakthrough season with the Rajasthan Royals in the last IPL, was warming the benches in DC until Thursday and showed exactly why he is rated highly. The left-arm seamer could have Finch out in his second delivery but Rovman Powell failed to hold on to a difficult catch in the deep square-leg boundary.

The left-arm seamer however did not need the support of his fielders in the next delivery as cleaned Finch up with a length delivery. Finch played a questionable heave and ended up missing the ball altogether and it crashed onto his stumps.

KKR vs DC Live Score

Apart from his superb return to the IPL, what drew the attention of the fans was his new celebration that had a striking resemblance to Dragon Ball Z cartoon character Goku.

Sakariya crossed his arms in front of his chest and then put his index and middle finger on his forehead and held the pose. The pose was similar to Goku's 'instant transmission.'

Here is how Twitter reacted to Chetan Sakariya's celebrating clean bowling Aaron Finch

A big relief that finally #Sakariya gets a game!!! Always a big believer of his talent!! 😌 #DCvKKR pic.twitter.com/x9hBkZYbDe — Balaji K (@balajik_97) April 28, 2022

Barcelona footballer Aubameyang had celebrated like this earlier this year after he had scored against Real Madrid.

Sakariya's celebration was got legendary India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar's attention, who was in the commentary box at that point. "Wow. what is that? A new celebration," said Gavaskar.

KKR meanwhile got off to a disastrous start in their must-win encounter at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. They lost their openers cheaply and were reeling with very few boundaries in the first 10 overs of the innings.

Both sides made some changes coming into this match. KKR handed caps to Baba Indrajith and pacer Harshi Rana. Finch also came into the side.

DC, on the other hand, brought in Sakariya and Mitchell Marsh into their XI.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON