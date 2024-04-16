Explore
Tuesday, Apr 16, 2024
New Delhi 35oC
Hindustan Times News
Games
HomeHT Home
E-Paper
Start 14 Days Free Trial
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad liteA Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon
HT Premium ArticlesExpertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon
Quickreads SegmentNews brief in summary format
epaper-icon
HT E-paperAccess digital news experience
subc-pop
Start 14 Days Free Trial
Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi350C
Tuesday, Apr 16, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    IPL 2024
    Live

    United Arab Emirates Women vs Netherlands Women Live Score: Match 1 of Women's T20I Quadrangular Series in Abu Dhabi, 2024 to start at 04:30 PM

    Apr 16, 2024 3:34 PM IST
    United Arab Emirates Women vs Netherlands Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 1 of Women's T20I Quadrangular Series in Abu Dhabi, 2024. Match will start at 04:30 PM
    United Arab Emirates Women vs Netherlands Women Live Score, Match 1 of Women's T20I Quadrangular Series in Abu Dhabi, 2024
    United Arab Emirates Women vs Netherlands Women Live Score, Match 1 of Women's T20I Quadrangular Series in Abu Dhabi, 2024

    United Arab Emirates Women vs Netherlands Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 1 of Women's T20I Quadrangular Series in Abu Dhabi, 2024. Match will start on 16 Apr 2024 at 04:30 PM
    Venue : Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

    United Arab Emirates Women squad -
    Avanee Patil, Esha Oza, Lavanya Keny, Rinitha Rajith, Kavisha Egodage, Khushi Sharma, Samaira Dharnidharka, Theertha Satish, Al Maseera, Heena Hotchandani, Indhuja Nandakumar, Mehak Thakur, Siya Gokhale, Suraksha Kotte, Vaishnave Mahesh
    Netherlands Women squad -
    Annemijn Thomson, Jolien van Vliet, Myrthe van den Raad, Sterre Kalis, Carlijn van Koolwijk, Eva Lynch, Frederique Overdijk, Iris Zwilling, Merel Dekeling, Robine Rijke, Babette de Leede, Heather Siegers, Caroline de Lange, Hannah Landheer, Isabel van der Woning, Mikkie Zwilling, Phebe Molkenboer, Sanya Khurana, Silver Siegers    ...Read More

    RESULTSMatch 1Abu Dhabi
    NED-W
    UAE-W
    Match Abandoned without toss
    Follow all the updates here:
    Apr 16, 2024 3:34 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 1 of Women's T20I Quadrangular Series in Abu Dhabi, 2024

    United Arab Emirates Women vs Netherlands Women Match Details
    Match 1 of Women's T20I Quadrangular Series in Abu Dhabi, 2024 between United Arab Emirates Women and Netherlands Women to be held at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi at 04:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    News cricket United Arab Emirates Women vs Netherlands Women Live Score: Match 1 of Women's T20I Quadrangular Series in Abu Dhabi, 2024 to start at 04:30 PM
    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes