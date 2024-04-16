United Arab Emirates Women vs Netherlands Women Live Score: Match 1 of Women's T20I Quadrangular Series in Abu Dhabi, 2024 to start at 04:30 PM
United Arab Emirates Women vs Netherlands Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 1 of Women's T20I Quadrangular Series in Abu Dhabi, 2024. Match will start on 16 Apr 2024 at 04:30 PM
Venue : Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
United Arab Emirates Women squad -
Avanee Patil, Esha Oza, Lavanya Keny, Rinitha Rajith, Kavisha Egodage, Khushi Sharma, Samaira Dharnidharka, Theertha Satish, Al Maseera, Heena Hotchandani, Indhuja Nandakumar, Mehak Thakur, Siya Gokhale, Suraksha Kotte, Vaishnave Mahesh
Netherlands Women squad -
Annemijn Thomson, Jolien van Vliet, Myrthe van den Raad, Sterre Kalis, Carlijn van Koolwijk, Eva Lynch, Frederique Overdijk, Iris Zwilling, Merel Dekeling, Robine Rijke, Babette de Leede, Heather Siegers, Caroline de Lange, Hannah Landheer, Isabel van der Woning, Mikkie Zwilling, Phebe Molkenboer, Sanya Khurana, Silver Siegers...Read More
United Arab Emirates Women vs Netherlands Women Match Details
