e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 26, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / ‘Unparralled Magician’: Cristiano Ronaldo pays tribute to Diego Maradona

‘Unparralled Magician’: Cristiano Ronaldo pays tribute to Diego Maradona

Cristiano Ronaldo hailed an “unparalleled magician” whom he could call “friend” while arch rival Lionel Messi remembered an icon with an “eternal appeal” as the two modern day geniuses joined the world in mourning Diego Maradona’s untimely death on Wednesday.

football Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 07:02 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Turin
Cristiano Ronaldo wins The best Fifa men’s player as Diego Maradona, Gianni Infantino and Ronaldo look on.
Cristiano Ronaldo wins The best Fifa men’s player as Diego Maradona, Gianni Infantino and Ronaldo look on.(Getty Images)
         

Cristiano Ronaldo hailed an “unparalleled magician” whom he could call “friend” while arch rival Lionel Messi remembered an icon with an “eternal appeal” as the two modern day geniuses joined the world in mourning Diego Maradona’s untimely death on Wednesday.

Maradona, 60, considered the greatest footballer of all time alongside Brazil’s Pele, died following a cardiac arrest, two weeks after undergoing a surgery to remove a blood clot in his brain.

“Today I say goodbye to a friend and the world says goodbye to an eternal genius. One of the best ever. An unparalleled magician. He leaves too soon, but leaves a legacy without limits and a void that will never be filled,” the Portugal and Juventus superstar wrote in his twitter handle. “Rest in peace, ace. You will never be forgotten,” Ronaldo said.

 

Maradona died two weeks after he was released from a Buenos Aires hospital following brain surgery. Messi, who played under Maradona managership in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, termed his illustrious predecessor’s death as “sad for the beautiful game.”

“A very sad day for all Argentines and football. leaves us but he doesn’t leave, because Diego is eternal,” Messi wrote in an Instagram post. “I take the cute moments lived with him and wanted to take an opportunity to send condolences to all his family and friends. RIP.”

tags
top news
Lashkar front plans prayer meeting in Pak for 10 terrorists who carried out 26/11
Lashkar front plans prayer meeting in Pak for 10 terrorists who carried out 26/11
Tension in air as farmer march to Capital halted
Tension in air as farmer march to Capital halted
Nivar weakens into severe cyclonic storm, crosses coast near Puducherry
Nivar weakens into severe cyclonic storm, crosses coast near Puducherry
Freedom for politics, not anti-national activities: J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha
Freedom for politics, not anti-national activities: J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha
Delhi riots planners ran a well-oiled, sustained campaign: Police
Delhi riots planners ran a well-oiled, sustained campaign: Police
Diego Maradona (1960-2020): When death felt like a tackle from behind
Diego Maradona (1960-2020): When death felt like a tackle from behind
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Smriti Irani vs Asaduddin Owaisi on ‘love jihad’ law, day after UP ordinance
Smriti Irani vs Asaduddin Owaisi on ‘love jihad’ law, day after UP ordinance
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesCyclone NivarRahul GandhiDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In