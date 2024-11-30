Abu Dhabi [UAE], : UP Nawabs defeated the Bangla Tigers in their final round-robin match of the 2024 Abu Dhabi T10 League at the Zayed Cricket Stadium. With this victory, UP earned two crucial points, taking their tally to 8 points from 7 games. UP Nawabs, Team Abu Dhabi inch closer to playoffs in Abu Dhabi T10

Batting first, the Bangla Tigers managed to score only 87/4 in 10 overs. Afghan openers Hazratullah Zazai and Mohammad Shahzad gave the team a promising start with a 44-run opening partnership. However, Zazai's dismissal for 24 off 23 balls put the team on the back foot.

The Tigers lost two quick wickets and struggled to recover momentum. Pakistan's Iftikhar Ahmed attempted to accelerate the scoring but could not guide his team to a competitive total. Iftikhar contributed 27 off 15 balls before being dismissed.

UP Nawabs' Tymal Mills showcased exceptional bowling, deceiving the batters with his variations and returning with outstanding figures of 3/9 from 2 overs.

In response, the Nawabs lost opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz early for 2 off 6 balls. However, Avishka Fernando, Andre Fletcher, and Najibullah Zadran ensured a comfortable chase. Fernando scored 36 off 16, while Fletcher added 27 off 19. Zadran's quickfire 19* off 5 balls sealed the victory for UP.

In another match, Team Abu Dhabi dominated the Northern Warriors with an 8-wicket win. Team Abu Dhabi's bowling unit restricted the opposition to 73/9 in 10 overs. Afghan spinner Noor Ahmad claimed an impressive 4-wicket haul for just 13 runs in 2 overs, while New Zealand pacer Adam Milne picked up two wickets. Finn Allen was the only notable scorer for the Warriors, contributing 35 off 20 balls.

Team Abu Dhabi chased the target comfortably in under 7 overs. West Indian opener Kyle Mayers top-scored with an unbeaten 34 off 14 balls.

For the qualification scenarios:

If Team Abu Dhabi loses, the Delhi Bulls need only to lose their match, provided Abu Dhabi's margin of defeat does not exceed 15 runs.

If the Northern Warriors lose, the Delhi Bulls must lose their game by a margin of 112 runs for the Warriors to qualify.

Ultimately, a win is crucial for both Team Abu Dhabi and the Northern Warriors to keep their hopes alive. These scenarios will only be relevant if the Delhi Bulls lose their match.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.