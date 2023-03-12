UPW vs MI Live score, WPL 2023: UP Warriorz win toss, opt to bat against Mumbai Indians
WPL 2023, UP W vs MI live score: UP Warriorz are placed third on the points table, while Mumbai Indians lead the charts after maintaining a 100 percent record. Catch the LIVE updates of UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians, Women's Premier League:
WPL 2023, UP W vs MI live score: UP Warriorz will look to stop the Mumbai Warriorz juggernaut when the two lock horns in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 on Sunday evening. Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai have so far been the most successful outfit in the tournament, securing three wins from the same number of matches. UP Warriorz have enjoyed a decent season, as they started with a win, then faced a tough defeat but managed to return to winning ways in the following encounter. Hayley Matthews has been the best performer from the Mumbai camp, amassing 156 runs from three encounters. She has been equally well with the bat, scalping six wickets in the nine overs she has bowled. However, UP too have a star studded side, with eyes on their skipper Alyssa Healy. The Aussie star smashed 96 off 47 balls in the previous encounter against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Catch the LIVE updates of UPW vs MI, WPL 2023:
Mar 12, 2023 07:01 PM IST
UPW vs MI Live score: UP Warriorz win toss
UP Warriorz captain Alyssa Healy wins toss and opts to bat.
Mar 12, 2023 06:48 PM IST
UPW vs MI Live score: Gamechangers
If we have to pick one gamechanger from each side, Deepti Sharma surely will be the pick from the UP camp. The India all-rounder may have started slow but was in good rhythm against RCB. She completed her full quota and accounted for three RCB wickets, which included their top scorer Ellyse Perry.
From Mumbai Indians it'll surely be Hayley Matthews. She has so far enjoyed a supreme campaign and proved to be a vital cog in both the departments.
Mar 12, 2023 06:41 PM IST
UPW vs MI Live score: Players in form
Sophie Ecclestone starred with the ball as she scalped four wickets in her quota, while Alyssa Healy smoked 96 off 47 balls in the previous encounter for UP Warriorz.
Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, packed Delhi Capitals for a paltry 105/10 in 18 overs. England bowler Issy Wong, Saika Ishaque, and Hayley Matthews had scalped three wickets each.
Mar 12, 2023 06:34 PM IST
UPW vs MI Live score: What happened in previous encounter
UP Warriorz are heading into the contest after completing a confident 10-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Mumbai Indians too secured a comprehensive eight-wicket win over an in-form Delhi Capitals.
Mar 12, 2023 06:26 PM IST
UPW vs MI Live score: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of UP Warriorz and Mumbai Indians, which will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. The match will start at 7:30 PM and the toss will take place half an hour later. Stay tuned for all the updates from the match!