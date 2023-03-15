Home / Cricket / WPL 2023, UPW vs RCB Live score: Royal Challengers Bangalore win toss, opt to bowl against UP Warriorz
Live

WPL 2023, UPW vs RCB Live score: Royal Challengers Bangalore win toss, opt to bowl against UP Warriorz

cricket
Updated on Mar 15, 2023 07:02 PM IST

UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore live score, WPL 2023 UPW vs RCB latest scorecard updates: UP are placed third on the points table, while RCB find themselves at the bottom. Catch the LIVE updates of UPW vs RCB, WPL 2023:   

UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore live score
UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore live score(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk
WPL 2023, UPW vs RCB Live score: Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to open their account when they lock horns with UP Warriorz in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 encounter at the DY Patil Stadium on Tuesday. RCB have lost all the five matches they've played so far and are placed at the bottom of the table. UP, on the other hand, have maintained a 50 percent record, something which they would look to improve on as the tournament enters its business end. Catch the LIVE updates of UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 15, 2023 07:01 PM IST

    WPL 2023, UPW vs RCB Live score: RCB win toss

    Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Smriti Mandhana wins toss, opts to bowl.

  • Mar 15, 2023 06:51 PM IST

    WPL 2023, UPW vs RCB Live score: Leading from the front

    If we look at the UP camp, their skipper Alyssa Healy has been the star performer. She has scored 185 runs from four matches, with 47-ball 96 against the same opponent who they will be playing tonight being the highest. 

  • Mar 15, 2023 06:45 PM IST

    WPL 2023, UPW vs RCB Live score: Smriti Mandhana's poor form

    One thing that has hurt RCB the most is Smriti Mandhana's poor form. The star batter has struggled for runs, and has managed just 88 runs from five innings at a poor average of 17.60. 

    It is very important for RCB that the skipper find some form or else it could well be curtains for them tonight.  

  • Mar 15, 2023 06:40 PM IST

    WPL 2023, UPW vs RCB Live score: What happened in their previous encounters

    Royal Challengers Bangalore showed some fight but the fortune remained the same as they endured a six-wicket defeat against Delhi Capitals.

    UP Warriorz, on the other hand, were mauled by Mumbai Indians, defeating Alyssa Healy and Co. by eight wickets.

  • Mar 15, 2023 06:29 PM IST

    WPL 2023, UPW vs RCB Live score: Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the Women's Premier League match between UP Warriorz and Royal Challengers Bangalore. The match will start at 7:30 PM and the toss will take place half an hour earlier. Stay tuned for all updates from the match!

